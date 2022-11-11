Prescribed burns set for Little Pine Key

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct prescribed burns on Little Pine Key within the National Key Deer Refuge between Nov. 12-18, as conditions allow.

When correct weather conditions permit, a highly qualified staff of interagency professional fire specialists will implement prescribed burns in the Florida Keys Refuges. The primary reasons for conducting prescribed burns are to remove the over-accumulation of vegetation acting as fire fuel along the area’s wildland-urban connection to protect the community’s private property and residents, and for ecological purposes aimed at mimicking a natural fire in the pine rockland habitat.

Ecological restoration is the focus of the Fish and Wildlife Service on Little Pine Key; restoration and maintenance of the fire-dependent pine rockland habitat is essential.

Prescribed burns are important for the continued survival of local species such as the federally endangered Key deer, the Bartram’s hairstreak butterfly and the butterfly’s host plant, pineland croton, which has evolved to be dependent upon fire.

For information, visit http://www.fws.gov/.