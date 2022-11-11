ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Epic Anthony Davis stat for Lakers will frustrate Kevin Durant, Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers destroyed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in their first meeting of the season on Sunday, and it’s thanks in large part to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James still sidelined due to an adductor injury, Davis carried much of the workload to lead the Lakers to the 116-103 win. More than his scoring, though, AD’s dominance on the glass was what made the difference for the Purple and Gold.
Joel Embiid goes OFF and makes history in the process

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, but their record isn’t as bad as it could be because they have Joel Embiid. The Sixers got a big win on Sunday against one of the top teams in the NBA this season in the Utah Jazz and it was Embiid who put the team on his back to carry them to victory.
1 pleasant surprise for Grizzlies early in 2022-23 NBA season

As of this writing, the Memphis Grizzlies are among the top five teams in the Western Conference. They currently carry a 9-5 record and are firmly holding on to first place in the Southwest Division. We all know that Ja Morant is the leader of this team, but they have also benefitted from one particular key player stepping up big time. Here we will look at one pleasant surprise for the Memphis Grizzlies early in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks

Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
