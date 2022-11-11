Read full article on original website
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Epic Anthony Davis stat for Lakers will frustrate Kevin Durant, Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers destroyed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in their first meeting of the season on Sunday, and it’s thanks in large part to Anthony Davis. With LeBron James still sidelined due to an adductor injury, Davis carried much of the workload to lead the Lakers to the 116-103 win. More than his scoring, though, AD’s dominance on the glass was what made the difference for the Purple and Gold.
Joel Embiid goes OFF and makes history in the process
The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, but their record isn’t as bad as it could be because they have Joel Embiid. The Sixers got a big win on Sunday against one of the top teams in the NBA this season in the Utah Jazz and it was Embiid who put the team on his back to carry them to victory.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild Joel Embiid stat from 59-point night should embarrass Ben Simmons
Joel Embiid was a man, nay demigod among men on Sunday night. The Philadelphia 76ers center tormented the Utah Jazz, who entered the contest tied for the number one seen in the Western Conference. Jazz players weren’t the only ones Embiid showed up, though. With his 59 points in just...
1 pleasant surprise for Grizzlies early in 2022-23 NBA season
As of this writing, the Memphis Grizzlies are among the top five teams in the Western Conference. They currently carry a 9-5 record and are firmly holding on to first place in the Southwest Division. We all know that Ja Morant is the leader of this team, but they have also benefitted from one particular key player stepping up big time. Here we will look at one pleasant surprise for the Memphis Grizzlies early in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Angry fans boo Knicks off MSG court after giving up a whopping 145 points vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are far more competent this season than years of an ongoing rebuild suggest. Still, it’s hard to blame Madison Square Garden for its collective reaction to the New York Knicks’ porous defense against the underrated Thunder regardless. New York fell to Oklahoma City 145-135...
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks
Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade to Sixers still possible, but there’s a catch
The Philadelphia 76ers previously expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star asked for a trade in the 2022 offseason. Now according to a report, the Sixers could ask again with the Brooklyn franchise in chaos. According to an Eastern Conference exec who spoke with Sean Deveney...
5 craziest stats from Joel Embiid’s unbelievable career-high game vs. Jazz
Very few people have ever dominated a professional basketball game the way Joel Embiid just did for the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Sixers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, Embiid put together one of the greatest performances we will ever see. Highlighted by a career-high 59 points, he was as unstoppable as a basketball player can be.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Joel Embiid reveals favorite part of 59-point night – and it’s not what you think
PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid has had a lot of great games. All the 50-point nights and triple-doubles have nothing on the Philadelphia 76ers superstar’s latest game vs. the Utah Jazz. He led the Sixers to a win almost single-handedly by tallying an astonishing career-high of 59 points to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks.
Monty Williams gets vocal on Chris Paul’s potential return
The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for the past two games and they might be without him for a little while longer. According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Suns head coach Monty Williams is not going to rush Paul back into the lineup. “As much as...
