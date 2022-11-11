Read full article on original website
2news.com
Other Nevada Campaign Race Results
Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races
While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
thenevadaindependent.com
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
2news.com
All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race
Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker in a key swing district the GOP has targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford in the winner’s circle on Friday, ensuring all four Nevada incumbents will return to the House next year. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his seat in the rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system that includes ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
Cortez Masto, Lombardo now projected winners in close Nevada races
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two races with all eyes on Nevada since Tuesday appear to finally have their results. The Nevada Senate and Governor's races have been neck to neck since Election Day, but in the end, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto will once again be senator of Nevada while Shierrfi Joe Lombardo will be the new governor of Nevada.
Nevada Republicans are fairing differently in statewide races, but why?
Republican Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's race has been called but Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt remained in a dead heat with his Democratic challenger Friday evening.
thenevadaindependent.com
Predicting Nevada’s future is easy — if you’re Jon Ralston
The voting is over. The count in Nevada is mostly complete. This means we’re probably close enough to the end to see how my predictions last week held up. On the off chance you don’t want to read over 3,000 words of predictions about an event that already passed, here are the highlights of what I predicted:
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
Democrat Steven Horsford wins race for Nevada congressional seat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won re-election in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk. The district represents areas within central Nevada, including northern Clark County, Nye, Lincoln, Mineral, Esmeralda, and White Pine counties. Horsford won the seat by about 3 percentage points against Republican challenger Sam Peters. Friday results […]
KOLO TV Reno
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass. As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in. The measure increases the minimum...
Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
