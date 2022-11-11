ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Other Nevada Campaign Race Results

Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race

Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker in a key swing district the GOP has targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford in the winner’s circle on Friday, ensuring all four Nevada incumbents will return to the House next year. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his seat in the rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system that includes ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Cortez Masto, Lombardo now projected winners in close Nevada races

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two races with all eyes on Nevada since Tuesday appear to finally have their results. The Nevada Senate and Governor's races have been neck to neck since Election Day, but in the end, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto will once again be senator of Nevada while Shierrfi Joe Lombardo will be the new governor of Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Predicting Nevada’s future is easy — if you’re Jon Ralston

The voting is over. The count in Nevada is mostly complete. This means we’re probably close enough to the end to see how my predictions last week held up. On the off chance you don’t want to read over 3,000 words of predictions about an event that already passed, here are the highlights of what I predicted:
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Democrat Steven Horsford wins race for Nevada congressional seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won re-election in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk. The district represents areas within central Nevada, including northern Clark County, Nye, Lincoln, Mineral, Esmeralda, and White Pine counties. Horsford won the seat by about 3 percentage points against Republican challenger Sam Peters. Friday results […]
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass. As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in. The measure increases the minimum...
NEVADA STATE

