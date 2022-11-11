ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins

AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Prattville power lifter is a world champ

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Armstrong was just a teenager when her life took a major turn. “That’s why I started doing this,” said powerlifter Andrea Armstrong. “My father passed away. I knew I didn’t have the strongest person in my life anymore. I had to be strong for myself and my family.”
PRATTVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Troy Trojans’ Carlton Martial breaks record for most career tackles

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Linebacker Carlton Martial has broken the record for all-time tackle leader at the FBS level. The Troy senior entered Saturday’s game versus Army 20 tackles shy of Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle’s record at 545. Martial would break it at the end of the...
TROY, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
tropnews.com

From Troy to the Big Screen

Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy