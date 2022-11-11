Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
WTOP
Freeze warning Sunday night in DC area with winterlike temps expected
The coldest air of the season is descending on the D.C. area Sunday and threatens to end the growing season for the year. On the heels of the chill, the far western suburbs will be greeted to the season’s first wintry mix. “Get ready for a December feel this...
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
popville.com
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)
“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
Wbaltv.com
Tornado watch issued in parts of Maryland as remnants of Nicole move through
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday in parts of Maryland as the remnants of Nicole move through. The watch...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Has Issued a Hypothermia Alert Starting Sunday Night Until Monday Morning
Montgomery County has issued a Hypothermia Alert for 8:00 pm Sun. 11/13 until 10:00 am Mon. 11/14. Expect the wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers if you go outside. Take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is...
macaronikid.com
Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights
It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in Maryland, DC and Virginia | Nov. 11-13
WASHINGTON — This weekend, take time to get into the season's spirit with more Christmas markets popping up around town, enjoy live music, stargaze or try out new foods at the farm and across the DMV. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
Washington Examiner
'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip
As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C. The Honor Flight organization launched in 2005 to fly veterans from around the country to the nation's capital to see the World War II Memorial that opened the year prior. With just 1% of veterans who served in WWII living, the pace at which they arrive in the district is slowing as the veterans carry with them the memories of loved ones who died before them.
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
Hoya
DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers
Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WTOP
Saved By the Jingle Bells: Mario Lopez to visit Westfield Montgomery for holidays
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. When you wake up in the morning and your alarm clock gives out a warning, it’s alright because you’re saved by the jingle bells. Mario Lopez is coming to Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Maryland for “Home for the Holidays” on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
