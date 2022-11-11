ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)

“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
WASHINGTON, DC
macaronikid.com

Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights

It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip

As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C. The Honor Flight organization launched in 2005 to fly veterans from around the country to the nation's capital to see the World War II Memorial that opened the year prior. With just 1% of veterans who served in WWII living, the pace at which they arrive in the district is slowing as the veterans carry with them the memories of loved ones who died before them.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers

Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
whereverfamily.com

Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13

The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD

