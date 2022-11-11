ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island

As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past

BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
How to Obtain A Fishing License?

Did you know you need a license to fish? That’s right, a fishing license/permit is necessary to fish in most parts of the US. Likewise, you must follow laws and regulations even after you receive a permit. Check out what you need to know before you cast off. Buying...
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay

(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
Is It Illegal for Gift Cards to Expire in Maine?

One of the most popular items in the United States to give during holidays, birthdays, and other key life events is a gift card. A gift card can come in many different forms. Some gift cards are brand specific, some are temporary debit cards, and others come from a specific restaurant or business. When you give someone a gift card, you want to be sure they can use that gift at their leisure. So, is it illegal for gift cards to expire in Maine?
