New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At Fishkill Store
A man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" prize from a lottery ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store. Qi Lin, of Manhattan, claimed his CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 21 game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Nov. 10. The...
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
HUH? Cookie-Less Girl Scout ‘Retail Shops’ In The Hudson Valley
There's just something about them, and the adorable kiddos that sell them, that make Girl Scout cookies pretty amazing. For me, the proper serving size for Thin Mints should be a sleeve, and I know of plenty of people who can polish off a box of Samoas in a sitting.
Do You Know What’s Special About This Centuries Old Hudson Valley Intersection?
Some of the history here in the Hudson Valley can be traced all the back to the 1600's. It's even possible that Hudson Valley native's ancestors helped settle the land that we call the Hudson Valley today. There is an extensive amount of history that lives in each town. Are you ready to explore it?
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?
You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
Record Breaking LaGrangeville Light Display Ready to Turn on Over 700,000 Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hudson Valley and one popular light display is getting ready to flip the switch. There have been arguments lately over social media about decorating and how early is too early to get into the holiday spirit. We think it's the perfect time to start getting the holiday spirit moving and so do the masterminds behind the ERDAJT's Christmas Light Display.
5 Hurt Following Head-On Crash With Truck In Hudson Valley, New York
Two Hudson Valley residents are dead and 5 seriously injured following a head-on crash during rush hour. On November 10, 2022, at about 9 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Monroe responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 32 near Falls Lane in the town of Woodbury.
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open
With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regards to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
Get Those Car Brushes Out! Parts of the Hudson Valley Could See Snow Tuesday Night
We've gone from 70-degree days in the Hudson Valley to diving right into, unofficial, winter. While it feels like we were just in shorts and t-shirts over the weekend, the National Weather Services is now saying parts of our region will be getting hit with a little bit of snow tonight.
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?
There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Catskill Business Donates to Help Launch Victim Advocate Program
When you think of Resorts World Catskills, you probably think of gambling, performances, and vacation getaways. Now, it is time to also consider advocacy, if you didn't already. Resorts World Catskills Donates to Fearless! Hudson Valley. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Resorts World Catskills announced a donation of...
