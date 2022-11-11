Read full article on original website
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
wtvy.com
Troy Trojans’ Carlton Martial breaks record for most career tackles
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Linebacker Carlton Martial has broken the record for all-time tackle leader at the FBS level. The Troy senior entered Saturday’s game versus Army 20 tackles shy of Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle’s record at 545. Martial would break it at the end of the...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson, Pike Lib play Thursday hoops
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1) and Lady Trojans (1-1) hit the road on Thursday night to face off with Park Crossing. The boys team picked up a narrow 65-64 win for the Trojans’ first win of the season. Park Crossing took a 24-19 lead into the second quarter, but the Trojans exploded in the second quarter to outscore Park Crossing 20-15 in the period. CHHS tied the score 39-39 at halftime. The Trojans outscored Park Crossing 16-15 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead and both sides scored 10 points each in the fourth quarter with the Trojans hanging on to the one-point win. Park Crossing had a shot for a last-second bucket but couldn’t sink.
wdhn.com
Demolition derby at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– It’s Saturday at the National Peanut Festival, and you know what that means Wiregrass! The Demolition Derby!. The derby will start at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bank Plus Arena. Gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to...
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
wtvy.com
City lays wreath for veterans
Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. National Peanut Festival Treasurer Tony Ellison joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the 2022 event heading into its final days. Talking the Pig Races at the 2022 NPF. Updated: 7 hours...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
wtvy.com
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
wtvy.com
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County
Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troy Messenger
Promotion Announced for Ashley Park at Troy Bank & Trust
Bo Coppage Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Ashley Park has been promoted from Compliance and Risk Management Specialist to Assistant Compliance Officer. Originally from Alabaster, Alabama, Park received her Bachelors in Accounting and her Master of Accountancy from Troy...
Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
wdhn.com
McCraney awaits the judge’s decision on bond
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting bail, after being behind bars now for 3 years. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999. He was arrested and charged with their murders in 2019, he...
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
