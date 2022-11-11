Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
WATCH: The National Peanut Festival Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 78th annual National Peanut Festival Parade will make its way through Downtown Dothan on Saturday, November 12. The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and WTVY News 4 will be streaming all the fun. Tune in for special commentary from Justin McNelley, Kinsley Centers, and...
wtvy.com
NPF parade shooting caught on video
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
wtvy.com
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
wtvy.com
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are looking for two teens they say were involved in a deadly shooting along the National Peanut Festival Parade route. The deadly shooting was all caught on camera Saturday morning. Investigators have identified two persons of interest. They are asking the community for assistance...
wtvy.com
City lays wreath for veterans
Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. National Peanut Festival Treasurer Tony Ellison joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the 2022 event heading into its final days. Talking the Pig Races at the 2022 NPF. Updated: 7 hours...
WEAR
Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Opelika-Auburn News
Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals
Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead and another was injured in downtown Dothan Saturday morning. It happened at the end of National Peanut Festival parade along the parade route. Video shows an altercation occurring at Main and Montana Street before shots were fired. The shooting happened...
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
wtvy.com
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the first case of its kind in years, a Henry County jury awarded traffic accident victim Jo Ann Culp $400,000 on Wednesday for critical injuries she suffered in a violent collision. “This is an incredible display of empathy by those who listened to days of...
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football playoffs: Auburn High hosts Dothan, Beauregard travels to UMS-Wright, more
Auburn High second Region 2; Dothan fourth Region 2. Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-14 in the regular season. Last week: Auburn High defeated Fairhope 35-17; Dothan defeated Foley 42-28 Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM) Outlook: It’s all Region 2 in the quarterfinals, as familiar foes from the region all swept...
Good News Network
Nation’s Largest No-Kill Rescue Shelter Opens in Alabama to Save 5,000 Dogs a Year
These are Macon County Kennels, the largest no-kill rescue shelter in the U.S., and newly opened in Alabama to help combat a pet overpopulation crisis in the southeastern United States. It was renovated from an old greyhound training center into a facility that has the capacity to save, rehabilitate, and...
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
