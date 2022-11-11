Read full article on original website
This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
WAFF
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse...
WAFF
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigators on Nov. 7 after over one pound of methamphetamine was seized. Along with the meth, investigators found two firearms, oxycodone pills, marijuana and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle occupied...
Alabama man dies day after allegedly attacking brother with bat, being shot by mother
A man is dead in Lawrence County a day after his mother reportedly shot him to bring an end to a family dispute. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington the incident happened in the Hatton Community in the 8000 block of County Road 236. WHNT, quoting the Lawrence County Coroner’s...
WAFF
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
Shootout in Walmart parking lot damages vehicles in north Alabama; suspects ID’d, police say
A shootout erupted in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night in north Alabama as several vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said Wednesday. Athens police were called to the Walmart around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired in the parking lot, said Det. Sgt. Kelly Fussell. Investigators...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
WAFF
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
Athens man facing 20 counts of theft, breaking into vehicles
An Athens man has been arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant, accusing him of over 20 counts of theft and breaking into vehicles.
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by his mother on Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the man, Lucas Harville, allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat which led to his own mother shooting him in order to stop him.
WAFF
Florence woman turns 105 years old
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
WAAY-TV
Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim
A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
WAFF
Man shot in leg by his mother after he allegedly attacked his brother with a baseball bat
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a spokesperson with the Lawrence County...
Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two
Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
Hartselle beats Center Point, advances to quarterfinals for first time since 2012
Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith plans to sign to play baseball for the University of Arkansas on Wednesday. But the left-handed starting pitcher has some unfinished business on the football field. Smith threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the unbeaten fifth-ranked Tigers beat visiting eighth-ranked Center Point 36-26...
