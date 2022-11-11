ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County Inmates on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two of their inmates rode off from their work detail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigators on Nov. 7 after over one pound of methamphetamine was seized. Along with the meth, investigators found two firearms, oxycodone pills, marijuana and nearly $8,000 in cash in a vehicle occupied...
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
Florence woman turns 105 years old

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim

A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
