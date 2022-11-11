City's Litter Critter event set for Nov. 12 at Veterans Memorial High School
The City of Corpus Christi's next "Litter Critter" community cleanup event is coming up on Saturday, November 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial High School parking lot, 3750 Cimarron Boulevard.
The community is invited to make drop-offs but should first refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items that will be accepted for Litter Critter events.
"Residents should prepare to offload their items; commercial hauling is not permitted," said organizers.
City officials say future "Litter Critter" events will happen on the second Saturday of each month, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in service areas across the city.
Please see the remaining 2022 Litter Critter schedule below:
- November 12 - Veterans Memorial High School (Address: 3750 Cimarron Blvd.)
- December 10 - WB Ray High School (Address: 1002 Texan Trail)
