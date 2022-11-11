ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City's Litter Critter event set for Nov. 12 at Veterans Memorial High School

By Myra Sanchez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 3 days ago
The City of Corpus Christi's next "Litter Critter" community cleanup event is coming up on Saturday, November 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial High School parking lot, 3750 Cimarron Boulevard.

The community is invited to make drop-offs but should first refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items that will be accepted for Litter Critter events.

"Residents should prepare to offload their items; commercial hauling is not permitted," said organizers.

City officials say future "Litter Critter" events will happen on the second Saturday of each month, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in service areas across the city.

Please see the remaining 2022 Litter Critter schedule below:

  • November 12 - Veterans Memorial High School (Address: 3750 Cimarron Blvd.)
  • December 10 - WB Ray High School (Address: 1002 Texan Trail)

