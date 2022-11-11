ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dayton.com

Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Indian Lake Holiday Market feels like Christmas

Indian Lake Music Boosters jumped into the Christmas spirit with its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Indian Lake High School. Celebrating its fifth year, the market boasted 55 vendors and performances from all of the music departments. Event organizer April King said they make as much profit in one day (over $5,000) at the holiday market as they do running a booth for the entire Logan County Fair. The money comes from vendor’s fees, concessions, donations and admission. All proceeds go to the school district’s music departments. “We always run out of food,” King said, noting they make more each year yet never have enough. They were out of chicken and noodles by 1 p.m. on Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
LEWISTOWN, OH
dayton.com

Taste of Jamaica moves to brick-and-mortar in West Dayton

A pop-up serving authentic Jamaican cuisine has moved into its first brick-and-mortar location in West Dayton. Qianya Sinclair, who owns Taste of Jamaica with her partner, Chris, told Dayton.com it feels amazing to get to this point. “Every day the business is picking up,” Sinclair said. “We have our old...
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!

Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
cohaitungchi.com

25 Fun Ways to Liven Up Your Weekend in Springfield, Ohio

It’s easy to fall into routines. Don’t get me wrong, routines are a good thing, and they keep us on track, but they can also be kind of monotonous. This weekend, why not venture out to see what different things you can do around town?. Here are 25...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: ‘Uncle Bob’s’ Mercury Marauder

SPENCERVILLE – Larry Seibert has owned his 1970 Mercury Marauder for 12 years now, but he and his nephew Dale Rex still refer to it as “Uncle Bob’s car.”. Uncle Bob is the late Bob Kolher, who kept detailed records of any service performed on the car, which has just 21,500 miles on it.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home

Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
GREENVILLE, OH

