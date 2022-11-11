Indian Lake Music Boosters jumped into the Christmas spirit with its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Indian Lake High School. Celebrating its fifth year, the market boasted 55 vendors and performances from all of the music departments. Event organizer April King said they make as much profit in one day (over $5,000) at the holiday market as they do running a booth for the entire Logan County Fair. The money comes from vendor’s fees, concessions, donations and admission. All proceeds go to the school district’s music departments. “We always run out of food,” King said, noting they make more each year yet never have enough. They were out of chicken and noodles by 1 p.m. on Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)

