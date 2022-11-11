Read full article on original website
Renaissance Festival Offers YuleTide Village for Holidays Including Krampus
Warren County – With the Renaissance festival behind them, the Renaissance festival aims for a new opening, the Yuletide Village which will open in November and run though December. The 1572 Tudor town known as the Renaissance festival will transform over the next few weeks to a twinkling lane...
Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests
Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
Indian Lake Holiday Market feels like Christmas
Indian Lake Music Boosters jumped into the Christmas spirit with its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Indian Lake High School. Celebrating its fifth year, the market boasted 55 vendors and performances from all of the music departments. Event organizer April King said they make as much profit in one day (over $5,000) at the holiday market as they do running a booth for the entire Logan County Fair. The money comes from vendor’s fees, concessions, donations and admission. All proceeds go to the school district’s music departments. “We always run out of food,” King said, noting they make more each year yet never have enough. They were out of chicken and noodles by 1 p.m. on Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
Taste of Jamaica moves to brick-and-mortar in West Dayton
A pop-up serving authentic Jamaican cuisine has moved into its first brick-and-mortar location in West Dayton. Qianya Sinclair, who owns Taste of Jamaica with her partner, Chris, told Dayton.com it feels amazing to get to this point. “Every day the business is picking up,” Sinclair said. “We have our old...
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
Dayton to host ‘welcome event’ for area Ukrainians
DAYTON — Next weekend the City of Dayton will hold an event to help newly arrived Ukrainians feel welcome. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. It will feature light...
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
25 Fun Ways to Liven Up Your Weekend in Springfield, Ohio
It’s easy to fall into routines. Don’t get me wrong, routines are a good thing, and they keep us on track, but they can also be kind of monotonous. This weekend, why not venture out to see what different things you can do around town?. Here are 25...
Real Wheels: ‘Uncle Bob’s’ Mercury Marauder
SPENCERVILLE – Larry Seibert has owned his 1970 Mercury Marauder for 12 years now, but he and his nephew Dale Rex still refer to it as “Uncle Bob’s car.”. Uncle Bob is the late Bob Kolher, who kept detailed records of any service performed on the car, which has just 21,500 miles on it.
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
Dayton-area restaurants, caterers offering carryout Thanksgiving meals
Your guide to various menus as Thanksgiving nears. Cooking an entire Thanksgiving feast is exhausting, especially if you have a lot of people to cook for. From the turkey and sides to rolls and dessert, there’s a lot to keep track of in the kitchen. Save time and energy...
Fairborn Casey’s store offers BOGO deals during grand opening celebration
The Miami Valley’s newest Casey’s is now open at 800 E. Xenia Drive in Fairborn. According to a press release, the new location is offering in-store specials like BOGO mega slices, BOGO donuts and cookies and $1 any size coffee or fountain drinks to celebrate the grand opening.
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home
Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
First snowfall has Miami Valley thinking about winter preparedness; Ways to winterize your home
KETTERING — The first snow of the season fell over the Miami Valley Saturday, making many think about how they will prepare for the colder months ahead. “I’m going to be honest with you. My first impression was ‘oh no, not snow, we’re not ready for it,’” Constance Brown of Kettering said.
