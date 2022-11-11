Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
SheKnows
Payback Time on Young & Restless: Sally’s Perfectly Positioned to Burn Victoria for Firing Her — Here’s How
Is it time for Victor’s daughter to be brought down a notch?. Is it just us or has Victoria been particularly ruthless since the whole Ashland thing went down? There was a time when she was neck and neck with Adam in the “Who is most like their father?” sweepstakes but current-day Young & Restless has her pulling way ahead in that race.
Camilla Luddington Says Grey's Anatomy Fans Should 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale: 'Be Worried'
"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy," Camilla Luddington said ahead of the season 19 fall finale, teasing fans that "tragedy does strike one of our own" Camilla Luddington is bracing Grey's Anatomy fans for the worst. Ahead of Thursday's season 19 fall finale, the British actress, 38, told Entertainment Tonight that any Shondaland fan should "always err on the side" of concern when it comes to a fall finale while teasing viewers about the Station 19 crossover event. "I think the general rule should always be that if we...
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
SheKnows
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode
The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper
NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected
The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
Is Station 19 Building To A Deadly Tragedy With Beckett In The Fall Finale Crossover Event?
Station 19's fall finale will feature tragedy, and there are lots of signs that could indicate Beckett will be involved.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Does Kevin Atwater Get Fired on ‘Chicago P.D?’ LaRoyce Hawkins Gives Us the Scoop! (Exclusive)
As the sole Black officer in the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D., LaRoyce Hawkin’s character, Officer Kevin Atwater, has become one of the central figures when the show addresses issues of policing, and tonight’s episode is no different. At the head of the episode, Atwater talks to the...
