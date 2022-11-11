Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
KWCH.com
Harvey Co. grass fire now under control, crews still working in the area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey Co. emergency communication dispatchers said a large grass fire near NW 12th St. between Riverpark road and Golden Prairie road is now under control. The Halstead Fire Department and EMS posted to their Facebook page to continue to avoid the area due to traffic affecting...
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
KWCH.com
Man arrested after Hutchinson woman shot, unborn baby loses heartbeat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after his gun fired, hitting a 30-year-old middle-term pregnant woman and causing her unborn baby to lose its heartbeat. The shooting happened on Nov. 4, when Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of...
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
Lacey Cruse criticizes Sedgwick County’s $25K probe into her Facebook post accusations
“Of course they didn’t find anything wrong because it was stopped before it could start,” Cruse told The Eagle.
KWCH.com
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
classiccountry1070.com
Hutchinson Man Arrested for Accidentally Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Unborn Baby
Hutchinson Police arrested a 23 year old man in an accidental shooting incident. Around 2:40 a.m. on November 4th, officers were sent to a residence in the 500 Block of East Ave B in response to shooting call. Police came in contact with a 30-year-old pregnant woman. She had suffered...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
KAKE TV
Police identify 2 of 3 people sought after gun fired in Wichita hospital pediatric unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
Man sentenced for drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Wichita girl
A Wichita man was sentenced in on Wednesday after pleading no contest in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.
KWCH.com
3 identified after firearm discharged at Wichita hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said three women sought in connection with a report of shots fired at a Wichita hospital (Via Christi St. Francis) have been identified. Police have not disclosed how the women are connected with the case. There are reports of arrests at this point.
KWCH.com
Group helping to house homeless veterans
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 19 hours ago. In...
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
