travellens.co
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses
You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today. It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between...
Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
Dayton Soup Fest Warming Up the Miami Valley
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Brian Johnson joins us in studio from Yellow Cab Tavern, where the Dayton Soup Fest takes place. He shares all the delicious details with us! It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 26, from 4 – 8 p.m.
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
Nutrien Lima emergency response team finishes strong in competition
LIMA – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team brought home one first-place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the United States, Canada and Trinidad competed in 7...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
Milton-Union continues perfect season into reg. finals
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team defeated Brookville in the Div. 5 regional semis 38-6 on Friday as the Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the year, punching their ticket back to the regional finals for the first time since 2012. Milton-Union has outscored its opponents and astounding 577-60. The Bulldogs will now face […]
Sidney, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lanes reopen on US-35 WB after crash
According to ODOT, the right two lanes are closed on US-35 eastbound near Steve Whalen Boulevard.
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
New Bremen volleyball wins 3rd state title in 6 years
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Bremen volleyball team set their sights on winning a state championship at the beginning of the season, but they didn’t tell anyone else about their distant goal. Saturday afternoon the Cardinals did just that, sweeping Monroeville in three straight sets to claim the program’s third Div. 4 state title […]
Rush hour crash delays drivers in Washington Twp.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers traveling through southern Montgomery County on Friday experienced delays after a crash during rush hour. According to dispatch, two cars collided in the right lane of I-675 southbound in Washington Township. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. around McEwen Road and I-675 southbound. ODOT traffic cameras showed the backup. ODOT […]
At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
