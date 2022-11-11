ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, SD

Lincoln, Harrisburg, Jefferson advance to state

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQSRR_0j6qUpko00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teams punched their ticket to the class ‘AA’ volleyball state tournament as Lincoln, Harrisburg and Jefferson all won their SoDak 16 contests on Thursday.

Thursday Scoreboard – November 10

SODAK 16 SCORES – THURSDAY

Harrisburg 3, Mitchell 0

Jefferson 3, Brookings 0

Lincoln 3, Watertown 1

Four other games will be played over Friday and Saturday.

Huron advanced to the state tournament on Wednesday with a win over Aberdeen Central.

The ‘AA’ state tournament is set for November 17-19 in Sioux Falls.

