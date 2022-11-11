GREENVILLE — It was a hard-fought game, but a tough loss for Ansonia. The Tigers fell to New Bremen 26-22 after a Cardinal score in the final minute of the game. Although the Tigers were the number one seed in the region, most of the prognosticators were picking the Cardinals to win big. New Bremen definitely had a height advantage, but the heart to win was evident on both sides of the football field.

ANSONIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO