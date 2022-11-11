ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcanum, OH

Daily Advocate

Versailles falls to MAC rival, Marion Local, in playoff game

WAPAKONETA — Versailles scored on their opening possession of the game, but couldn’t get anything else going. The Tigers lost to Marion Local High School on Nov. 12 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, 35-3, in the Division VI Regional Semifinals. Head coach Ryan Jones said the...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Ay-CAR-amba – Versailles council could limit parking

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council hosted public discussion Wednesday with citizens concerning South Olive Street parking. The Street and Safety Committee had previously met on South Olive Street to discuss limiting parking to one side of the street, as there are concerns regarding two way traffic safely passing. Council member Kent Paulus voiced his opinion stating he “does drive the street almost every day and feels it probably does need done.”
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Stillwater Valley Golf Club celebrate 50 years

VERSAILLES — Stillwater Valley Golf Club was incorporated in 1972 and was developed into a nine-hole course designed by Tom Littlepage. Many local citizen’s and businesses helped in various ways to help build the course and make it playable. Stillwater Valley Golf Club will be hosting an 50th...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s season ends on Cardinal comeback

GREENVILLE — It was a hard-fought game, but a tough loss for Ansonia. The Tigers fell to New Bremen 26-22 after a Cardinal score in the final minute of the game. Although the Tigers were the number one seed in the region, most of the prognosticators were picking the Cardinals to win big. New Bremen definitely had a height advantage, but the heart to win was evident on both sides of the football field.
ANSONIA, OH

