ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game
In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
An angry Bill Cowher explained why he thinks the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday is a 'disgrace'
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Raiders later today in Las Vegas and they will do so with their new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, taking them into battle for the first time since his surprising hiring last Monday. Saturday, of course, has only been a coach at the high...
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
Indianapolis was the NFL’s punching bag of the week, but successfully handed that title over to Las Vegas.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory
No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Brandon Marshall says Raiders’ Josh McDaniels is ‘definitely not suited to be a head coach’
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall says Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who he played for in Denver in 2009, is “not suited” to be a head coach.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Fournette Intercepted Throwing Pass to Brady in Bizarre Play (Video)
The Buccaneers attempted a trick play that went horribly wrong.
‘Deshaun Watson can fix all of this?’: What they’re saying about the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns returned from their bye week on Sunday and were dominated on the road by the Dolphins, 39-17. Cleveland’s run defense was exposed again by a Miami offense that was among the worst in the NFL prior to Sunday. The Dolphins rushed for 195 yards and kept gashing the Browns repeatedly on defense.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes
No NFL team has generated more headlines this week than the Indianapolis Colts. They fired head coach Frank Reich and then replaced him with former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. On Friday, Colts legend Reggie Wayne addressed all the drama taking place in Indianapolis. He's currently the wide receivers coach...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars
After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills
Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
Brady was greeted with a gift during his first press conference in Germany - and he already knows what he's going to do with it.
Peyton Manning talks two-sport stars with Russell Wilson on 'Peyton's Places'
Peyton Manning talks two-sport starts with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Peyton's Places. Wilson played minor league baseball for Rockies, before switching focus to NFL dreams.
