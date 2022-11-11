Tarboro's Campbell is state's oldest living veteran

Edgecombe County is home to many veterans, including 102-year-old Gordon Campbell, who is the oldest living veteran in the State of North Carolina.

Andréa Allard, executive assistant to Martin D. Falls, chief deputy secretary at the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said she only knows of one other North Carolina veteran from Garner who is 102, but he is six months younger than Campbell.

Campbell will be 103 in April.

He is not your average Joe.

He has lived in Tarboro as a resident of the Fountains at the Albemarle since 1998. He is a very modest man who thinks others should get recognition and is very tight-lipped.

“He began his service in the Merchant Marines," his daughter, Patricia LaPera, of New Bern said. “They sent him to navigation school, where he took a class to learn to navigate by the stars.

“After that, they asked him to fly Navy ‘flying boats’ and he wound up taking another course working with different ways to navigate.”

She said one of those was the new LORAN — which stood for long-range navigation system.

LORAN was a hyperbolic radio navigation system developed during World War II. It operated at lower frequencies than other systems to provide an improved range of up to 1,500 miles with an accuracy of tens of miles.

As a Navy navigator, Campbell admitted that he saw no battle action.

“I got pretty good at crossing the Atlantic,” he said with a smile.

As it turns out, he successfully navigated the Atlantic more than 25 times.

LaPera said that after World War II, he went to work for American Airlines as a navigator. But it was his next job, in the flight testing department with Grumman Aircraft in Bethpage, N.Y., where he helped change American history.

It was while at Grumman that he worked on what is now called the Lunar Module.

According to a NASA history document, the lunar module was called the "lunar excursion module (LEM)" until 1966, when it became known as the lunar module (LM).

And Campbell had a hand in getting Commander Neil A. Armstrong and lunar module pilot Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr., to the moon on July 20, 1969.

Campbell and his late wife came to Tarboro in 1998 at the urging of LaPera, who had signed an elementary school teaching contract in Rocky Mount.

“She was really scouting (for a place for her parents) and found the Albemarle,” Campbell said.

LaPera recalls that she played a lot of tennis with different people, one of whom was Sandy Bell, who was the marketer for The Albemarle.

“She and I talked and she said to bring my parents over and let them look.”

Steve, one of Campbell’s three sons, lived in Richmond and LaPera said she told her parents that it “was only a couple of hours (away)”. Another son, Rob, is in Hawaii, while Guy lives in San Francisco.

Campbell said he saw no need to relocate, but his wife asked him if he wanted to keep shoveling snow every winter in Long Island.

They moved.

“My mother really loved it,” LaPera said. Gordon acknowledged that his wife was happy with the move but added that while it took time to grow on him, it is now home.

Campbell is a voracious “reader” of recorded books and is an avid painter, having completed more than 100 pieces.

“He went to his dentist one time and told him that his office was pretty bland before giving him a painting to hang,” LaPera said.

“Here, this should help,” she said he told him.

Another of his pieces depicts the Edgecombe County Veterans Memorial and hangs next to the front door of the Edgecombe County Veterans Military Museum at 106 W. Church St. in Tarboro.

Campbell is also a member of the Tarboro Edgecombe Golden Seniors.

While Campbell is the oldest veteran, he is joined by three other nonagenarians in Edgecombe County:

• Norfleet Lane “Fleet” Sugg, 98, of Pinetops, saw battle duty in late 1944 with the Third Fleet in the Philippines and was stationed in Tokyo Bay following the Japanese surrender to end World War II.

• Irvin “Buck” Price, 97, of Tarboro, lied about his age on his service application when he joined the Navy as he went off to World War II at age 17.

Price was assigned to LST (Landing Ship Tank) 285, where he served as a helmsman — the person responsible for steering the vessel.

On June 6, 1944, better known as D-Day, he helped ferry troops and military equipment from troop and equipment ships to Omaha Beach. In all, Price said he made three round trips that day.

“We were busy loading and unloading and cleaning up,” he said. “There was no place to hide.”

• Gene Morris, 90, of Tarboro, saw active duty in the Korean War.