ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Tarboro's Campbell is state's oldest living veteran

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403qU0_0j6qURlU00

Edgecombe County is home to many veterans, including 102-year-old Gordon Campbell, who is the oldest living veteran in the State of North Carolina.

Andréa Allard, executive assistant to Martin D. Falls, chief deputy secretary at the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said she only knows of one other North Carolina veteran from Garner who is 102, but he is six months younger than Campbell.

Campbell will be 103 in April.

He is not your average Joe.

He has lived in Tarboro as a resident of the Fountains at the Albemarle since 1998. He is a very modest man who thinks others should get recognition and is very tight-lipped.

“He began his service in the Merchant Marines," his daughter, Patricia LaPera, of New Bern said. “They sent him to navigation school, where he took a class to learn to navigate by the stars.

“After that, they asked him to fly Navy ‘flying boats’ and he wound up taking another course working with different ways to navigate.”

She said one of those was the new LORAN — which stood for long-range navigation system.

LORAN was a hyperbolic radio navigation system developed during World War II. It operated at lower frequencies than other systems to provide an improved range of up to 1,500 miles with an accuracy of tens of miles.

As a Navy navigator, Campbell admitted that he saw no battle action.

“I got pretty good at crossing the Atlantic,” he said with a smile.

As it turns out, he successfully navigated the Atlantic more than 25 times.

LaPera said that after World War II, he went to work for American Airlines as a navigator. But it was his next job, in the flight testing department with Grumman Aircraft in Bethpage, N.Y., where he helped change American history.

It was while at Grumman that he worked on what is now called the Lunar Module.

According to a NASA history document, the lunar module was called the "lunar excursion module (LEM)" until 1966, when it became known as the lunar module (LM).

And Campbell had a hand in getting Commander Neil A. Armstrong and lunar module pilot Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr., to the moon on July 20, 1969.

Campbell and his late wife came to Tarboro in 1998 at the urging of LaPera, who had signed an elementary school teaching contract in Rocky Mount.

“She was really scouting (for a place for her parents) and found the Albemarle,” Campbell said.

LaPera recalls that she played a lot of tennis with different people, one of whom was Sandy Bell, who was the marketer for The Albemarle.

“She and I talked and she said to bring my parents over and let them look.”

Steve, one of Campbell’s three sons, lived in Richmond and LaPera said she told her parents that it “was only a couple of hours (away)”. Another son, Rob, is in Hawaii, while Guy lives in San Francisco.

Campbell said he saw no need to relocate, but his wife asked him if he wanted to keep shoveling snow every winter in Long Island.

They moved.

“My mother really loved it,” LaPera said. Gordon acknowledged that his wife was happy with the move but added that while it took time to grow on him, it is now home.

Campbell is a voracious “reader” of recorded books and is an avid painter, having completed more than 100 pieces.

“He went to his dentist one time and told him that his office was pretty bland before giving him a painting to hang,” LaPera said.

“Here, this should help,” she said he told him.

Another of his pieces depicts the Edgecombe County Veterans Memorial and hangs next to the front door of the Edgecombe County Veterans Military Museum at 106 W. Church St. in Tarboro.

Campbell is also a member of the Tarboro Edgecombe Golden Seniors.

While Campbell is the oldest veteran, he is joined by three other nonagenarians in Edgecombe County:

• Norfleet Lane “Fleet” Sugg, 98, of Pinetops, saw battle duty in late 1944 with the Third Fleet in the Philippines and was stationed in Tokyo Bay following the Japanese surrender to end World War II.

• Irvin “Buck” Price, 97, of Tarboro, lied about his age on his service application when he joined the Navy as he went off to World War II at age 17.

Price was assigned to LST (Landing Ship Tank) 285, where he served as a helmsman — the person responsible for steering the vessel.

On June 6, 1944, better known as D-Day, he helped ferry troops and military equipment from troop and equipment ships to Omaha Beach. In all, Price said he made three round trips that day.

“We were busy loading and unloading and cleaning up,” he said. “There was no place to hide.”

• Gene Morris, 90, of Tarboro, saw active duty in the Korean War.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at RTDNAC

WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday's Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon. WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at …. WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund

Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Magazine talks the best steaks in town

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It isn’t just the sizzle with this month’s issue of Raleigh Magazine. CBS 17’s Bill Young talked to publisher Gina Stephens to get the answer to the age-old question, “where’s the beef?”. Also, “To Raleigh With Love,” a love letter...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy