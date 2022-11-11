ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Get the latest UIL high school football playoff scores on SBLive.

The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived.

The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Texas high school football scoreboard and check our Texas football brackets below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

UIL CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET

UIL CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Sports Illustrated

