12 November 2022 02:15 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Assure Holdings Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -6 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to ​a loss of -4 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -6 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -4 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $6.17. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $7.33 million from $8.55 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -6 cents per share implies a loss of 700.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 1 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.37 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.19 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 0.01 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:15 a.m..

2 DAYS AGO