Fitz Fitzgerald is right at home on his quiet property near Ely. “I knew the minute I got here it was home,” he said. It’s a long way from where he served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. Knowing he wasn’t ready for college, he enlisted right out of high school. He figured the GI Bill would help him pay for college eventually and military service might look good when he applied to be a game warden. The Vietnam War was already happening.

ELY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO