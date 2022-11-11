Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
State Football: Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to state semifinals
On Friday 11-0 Deer River football entered their fourth straight state stage, looking for their first semi-final berth in that span, as they were taking on Mahnomen/Waubun. Deer River was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a blocked punt from Curtis Thompson got the Warriors on the board. Deer...
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Fitz Fitzgerald
Fitz Fitzgerald is right at home on his quiet property near Ely. “I knew the minute I got here it was home,” he said. It’s a long way from where he served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. Knowing he wasn’t ready for college, he enlisted right out of high school. He figured the GI Bill would help him pay for college eventually and military service might look good when he applied to be a game warden. The Vietnam War was already happening.
WDIO-TV
Hunter rescued Saturday in Portage Township
Saturday at around 5:15pm, first responders received reports of a man who had been hunting in Portage Township, just south of Crane Lake, who was stuck waist deep in water and unable to free himself. Law enforcement was able to locate the male and successfully recue him using the Crane...
WDIO-TV
Fire damages building in Hibbing
A fire broke out in a supply building in Hibbing. Around 9p.m. Friday evening, crews responded to a report of a fire on the 1800th block of 3rd avenue east in Hibbing. The blaze took over the Yoder Building Supply store. Over half a dozen Iron Range fire departments responded to the call and arrived on a scene of heavy smoke and flames. There were no injuries reported as of 10:30p.m. Friday night.
WDIO-TV
‘Lord of the Rings’ stars appear at Twin Cities Con
Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, known for their roles as Frodo and Sam from the iconic “The Lord of the Rings” saga, were headline guests at Twin Cities Con on Saturday. The convention acts as a celebration of all things film, TV, comics, and games. The pair shared...
