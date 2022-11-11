ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools

ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day

Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units …. WAVY News 10's Walter Hildebrand reports. Movember and Veterans Day: Breaking the stigma for …. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Tidewater Veterans Day Parade at Virginia Beach Oceanfront …
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Some Norfolk School Board races are too close to call

NORFOLK, Va. — As the results continue to trickle in, the three candidates who will join Lauren Campsen and Tanya Bhasin in sitting on Norfolk's School Board still remain murky with only one race having a clear leader. With eight out of nine precincts reporting, Adale Martin has a...
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

