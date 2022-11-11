Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site
HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact. On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the...
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools
ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
New faces expected on Virginia Beach School Board
As of Thursday afternoon, it appears Staci Martin has won in District Four, David Culpepper has won in District 8, and Carolyn Weems has won in District 9.
Suffolk school surprised with service dog during Veterans Day celebration
Mutts With A Mission says Nansemond-Suffolk Academy is the first school it's partnered with in its efforts to help people find healing through service dogs.
Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with...
Parental rights advocates leading in several Virginia school board elections
(The Center Square) – Parental rights advocates are leading in several local school board elections in Virginia, although each of the localities are still counting votes to determine the final winner. Virginia Beach held six school board elections Tuesday and parental rights advocates are leading in four of those...
USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units …. WAVY News 10's Walter Hildebrand reports. Movember and Veterans Day: Breaking the stigma for …. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Tidewater Veterans Day Parade at Virginia Beach Oceanfront …
School in Suffolk welcomes 'Mutts With A Mission' dog to help students, staff
SUFFOLK, Va. — Cuteness alert: Meet Jett. "She’s a half-golden retriever, half Labrador,” said Brooke Corson, the founder of Mutts With A Mission. She’s calm, gentle and normally wearing a bright blue vest. “She’s always been kind of laid back but loves kids,” Corson said....
Northampton School Board extends Thanksgiving vacation
The Northampton County School Board has approved a full week of Thanksgiving Break to begin on November 21st and end on the 25th for all students and staff. As a reminder report cards will be sent home on Monday, November 14th.
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
Here are the candidates who are in the lead for Suffolk's School Board
SUFFOLK, Va. — Several seats on Suffolk’s School Board were up for grabs in the 2022 election. Out of the city's four boroughs that were on the ballot this year, three were contested: Chuckatuck, Holy Neck, and Suffolk. With all but one precinct reporting, DawnMarie Brittingham has a...
Some Norfolk School Board races are too close to call
NORFOLK, Va. — As the results continue to trickle in, the three candidates who will join Lauren Campsen and Tanya Bhasin in sitting on Norfolk's School Board still remain murky with only one race having a clear leader. With eight out of nine precincts reporting, Adale Martin has a...
Not enough people following the 'Move Over Law' in Hampton Roads
News 3 has been investigating the impact of when cars don’t move over for emergency responders and how often violators are getting tickets
