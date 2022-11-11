As the dust settles from the midterms, President Biden must lead Americans, and the political class, from politicking to governing. To reset the tone in a partially-reconfigured Washington, this veteran golfer should take a mulligan — actually two — issuing a third call to save American democracy. This time, however, the president’s speech should be presidential: bipartisan, self-critical and solution-oriented.

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO