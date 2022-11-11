Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Quiet Weekend, Except the Snow Belt
Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey sweeps St. Cloud
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was coming of a 2-0 win against St. Cloud, looking to sweep the weekend on Saturday. Ashton Bell and Maggie Flaherty each showed up on the score sheet, with Flaherty scoring two goals. Hailey MacLeod stopped 18 0f 19 shots...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Cool week ahead with multiple chances of snow
Today will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper twenties to low thirties. We could see a few early morning flurries along the South Shore, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry today. Late tonight, another round of snow will enter the region from the west....
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey snaps skid against St. Cloud
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was on the road Friday taking on St. Cloud. The last series UMD and St. Cloud women’s hockey played against each other in February, JoJo Chobak backstopped the Bulldogs to a game one shutout win. In Fridays game however...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts turkey dinner for veterans
The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary honored veterans by hosting a turkey dinner Friday evening. This dinner was to honor those who served and protected our country and to celebrate those who are currently serving. The meal was free to those with a military I.D and fifteen dollars for those who were non-veterans.
WDIO-TV
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system...
WDIO-TV
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
WDIO-TV
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Ct. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school....
WDIO-TV
Nevada count enters Day 4 with Senate, governorship on line
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely...
Comments / 0