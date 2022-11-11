Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Marlin pulls together, blasts past Rio Vista for bi-district win, 38-7
WEST — It was messy at times but Marlin pulled off the win, defeating Rio Vista, 38-7, on Friday to become bi-district champions for the second-straight season. The Bulldogs (7-4) will take on Tolar next week in the Class 2A Div. I area playoffs. Sixth time was the charm...
WacoTrib.com
No stopping Crawford: Pirates power past Kerens, 66-7
The low 40-degree temperature couldn’t slow down this red-hot Crawford Pirates team. No. 3 Crawford, powered by running back Breck Chambers, rolled past Kerens 66-7 Friday evening in a first round Class 2A bi-district playoff game at Midway’s Panther Stadium. The Pirates (11-0) overwhelmed the Bobcats (3-8) on the ground, the blowout result seemingly never in doubt.
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Kennedale turns tables on La Vega, ends Pirates' season, 10-7
JOSHUA — When La Vega met Kennedale in the opening week of the season, Bryson Roland had a field day. The La Vega sophomore ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 rout on that August night. Kennedale had no intention of allowing another show like that Friday in the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
WacoTrib.com
Grandview 42, Fairfield 7
The Zebras proved impervious to the cold, windy conditions, grounding the Eagles in a Class 3A Div. I bi-district matchup at Robinson’s Rocket Stadium. Grandview (9-2) advances to face the Jefferson-Mineola winner in the area playoffs. Fairfield (4-7) struggled to get much going offensively against mighty Grandview, as the...
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready. The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s...
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Bears deliver a dud, but give Kansas State its due
Someone forgot to tell Baylor that for a blackout game, it didn’t have to remove all electricity and energy from the building. With a home night game, a (mostly) full stadium and a chance to reach the Big 12 championship game still very much in their grasp, the Bears couldn’t have asked for a better scenario. But Kansas State stole the show with its life-sucking 31-3 win on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
Hutto, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smithville High School football team will have a game with Gatesville High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Top 2024 QB DJ Lagway Visiting Waco vs. Kansas State
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
WacoTrib.com
Flagpole from WWI-era Rich Field will be preserved as Waco High School is replaced
For what could uncharitably be called a glorified stick in the ground, the flagpole behind Waco High School has stood tall above some remarkable history. In its first year, hundreds of Army air cadets saluted the flag that it carried above Rich Field, the U.S. Army’s Waco base for flight training during World War I. After the soldiers left, it supported flags at the site of Waco’s fledgling air transportation and the start of passenger service.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
All Marlin ISD schools to be closed on Monday for disinfection
Marlin ISD will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, due to a rise in absences related to illness. All campuses will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
WacoTrib.com
Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free
A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns. Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
Comments / 0