mypanhandle.com
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ showcases unique cars in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show. People walked around the park enjoying the variety of...
WEAR
Officials: Boat catches fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A boat caught on fire near Joe's Bayou Boat Ramp off Beach Drive in Destin Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the passengers on the boat tried to put out the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful and had to abandon ship. An Okaloosa...
trazeetravel.com
Spend Thanksgiving on the Beach with This Panama City Beach Event
Don’t care for snow? Ditch the snow this holiday season and spend Thanksgiving on the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida. This year, Nov. 25–26, the city hosts its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event at Aaron Bessant Park. Since the event takes place Friday and Saturday, you still have time for turkey on Thursday, allowing you to dedicate the rest of the weekend to fun in the sun.
WJHG-TV
Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular event for local families is finally back after being canceled these past few years. It’s called Cops ‘n Kids and that’s exactly what it is. The event brings first responders and children together for a day of fun. First...
WJHG-TV
2022 Holly Fair with the Junior League of Panama City
American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday. The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket. Coffee Food Truck Brews Things Differently. Updated: 14 hours ago. Panama City Coffee...
WJHG-TV
Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
mypanhandle.com
Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
WJHG-TV
The Holly Fair is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Junior League of Panama City welcomes the 2022 Holly Fair to the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach. The event kicked off Thursday with a preview party and continues all weekend until Sunday. This fair is a ticketed event and...
WJHG-TV
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
WJHG-TV
Veterans Day Parade Bay County
American Charlie’s kicking off Veterans Day Salute. American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday. The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket.
WJHG-TV
Girls Inc. 7th annual Boots and Bling
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a boot-scootin’ good time in Panama City Beach Friday night, as Girls Inc. of Bay County hosted its 7th annual Boots and Bling fundraiser. It’s billed as a premier casual country gala, complete with a country music concert, dinner and a...
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview man arrested for fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a fatal shooting at a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. 27-year-old Richard Scott Holovak, of Crestview, is charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the...
WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
