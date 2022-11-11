Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals
Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss
High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Defender makes all-WPIAL list
Girls soccer talent is bubbling over in Westmoreland County, as evidenced by postseason playoff runs, career scoring milestones and Division I commitments. The proof also lies in the All-WPIAL list, which was released last week. Norwin senior Reagan Casper was one of 17 defenders to make the list. Mt. Pleasant,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy baseball standout Adin Zorn takes team-first approach to Penn State
The long-awaited day for the Zorn family finally arrived. Sewickley Academy senior Adin Zorn officially signed his national letter of intent to attend and play baseball at Penn State. Zorn, a talented shortstop/outfielder, was recruited by the Nittany Lions early in his high school career and made a verbal commitment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic girls have shot at playoff revenge
Another day, another rematch for Greensburg Central Catholic in the state soccer playoffs. After taking down section opponent Springdale, 3-1, in Saturday’s PIAA quarterfinals, GCC (15-5) will get another shot at WPIAL champion Freedom (19-4) in the Class A semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway’s Pete Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
Cruce Brookins rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Steel Valley earned a 46-13 victory over No. 8 McGuffey (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals Friday night at Campbell Field. Brookins scored on runs of 63, 2, 27, 3, 17 and 44 yards. Donald Barksdale...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
When rain is the forecast, old-school football is on the horizon. No. 5 Upper St. Clair certainly brought that to the table in a 17-7 victory over No. 1 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday night, but frankly, these two teams might have played just as hard-charging a game even in perfect fall weather.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Maddie Barrick’s game-winner sends Mt. Pleasant girls soccer to PIAA semifinals
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer coach Rich Garland moved sophomore midfielder Maddie Barrick to the outside of the formation last week, hoping to generate more scoring opportunities. Consider the move a success. Barrick’s goal in the 31st minute on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon lifted the Vikings to a 1-0...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel youth soccer alumni make college choices
Three graduates of the Fox Chapel Area Soccer program who have become high school standouts signed with their respective colleges. National Letter of Intent Day featured Fox Chapel’s Makayla Mulholland signing with Appalachian State University, Molly McNaughton with Cal (Pa.) and Oakland Catholic’s Gabi Folino with Northern Kentucky.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP upsets Shepherd in PSAC title game
IUP (9-1) jumped out to a 24-7 lead and made it stand up. Sexton threw TD passes of 14 yards to Daniel Deabner, 2 yards to Cole Laney and 10 yards to Dayjure Stewart. Adam Houser ran 21 times for 142 yards. Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Francis (Pa.) rolls past Duquesne
LORETTO — Cole Doyle threw four touchdown passes in the first half, St. Francis (Pa.) built a 30-point lead in the first half and rolled to a 51-14 victory over in-state rival Duquesne on Saturday. The victory was the eighth of the season for the Red Flash, the most...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Week ending Nov. 13, 2022
Claim to fame: With her team clinging to a one-goal lead, Gesinski was fouled at the top of the box and calmly sank the penalty kick to give Mt. Pleasant some breathing room on the way to a 2-0 victory over Bedford, the Lady Vikings’ first in the PIAA playoffs. Gesinski has a team-leading 33 goals this season. She scored seven times in Mt. Pleasant’s 12-0 win over West Mifflin in the WPIAL first round. She helped lead the team to its first WPIAL finals appearance. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Blocked field goal return helps No. 2 Central Valley roll past Laurel Highlands in quarterfinals
A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown proved to swing the momentum to Central Valley as the second-seeded Warriors picked up a 36-7 victory over No. 7 Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca. The Mustangs lined...
‘Down and out’ Central Catholic tops Mt. Lebanon to make 4th straight finals trip
Central Catholic wideout Peter Gonzalez missed the first three weeks of the season after knee surgery, but quarterback Payton Wehner kept throwing him passes anyway, while he worked his way back to the field. Now, they’re among the top quarterback-receiver duos in the WPIAL. “Me and Payton just built...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals
Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic girls top Springdale, reach PIAA semis for 4th straight year
An early deficit might dampen a team’s spirits in the state soccer playoffs. It incentivized Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday against rival Springdale. The Centurions’ play picked up. Scoring opportunities opened. And they chased down their reward: a fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals. Sophomore Riley Kerr scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals
Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hailey Longwell’s hat trick lifts Moon past Plum, sets up rematch with Mars
In rainy and chilly conditions at Peters Township, Moon put a damper on Plum’s attempt to unseat the undefeated Tigers in a PIAA Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinal Saturday afternoon. Moon, the WPIAL champion, broke a halftime tie on a trio of goals from senior midfielder Hailey Longwell and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs
All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
