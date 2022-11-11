ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals

Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss

High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Defender makes all-WPIAL list

Girls soccer talent is bubbling over in Westmoreland County, as evidenced by postseason playoff runs, career scoring milestones and Division I commitments. The proof also lies in the All-WPIAL list, which was released last week. Norwin senior Reagan Casper was one of 17 defenders to make the list. Mt. Pleasant,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic girls have shot at playoff revenge

Another day, another rematch for Greensburg Central Catholic in the state soccer playoffs. After taking down section opponent Springdale, 3-1, in Saturday’s PIAA quarterfinals, GCC (15-5) will get another shot at WPIAL champion Freedom (19-4) in the Class A semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway’s Pete Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel youth soccer alumni make college choices

Three graduates of the Fox Chapel Area Soccer program who have become high school standouts signed with their respective colleges. National Letter of Intent Day featured Fox Chapel’s Makayla Mulholland signing with Appalachian State University, Molly McNaughton with Cal (Pa.) and Oakland Catholic’s Gabi Folino with Northern Kentucky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Francis (Pa.) rolls past Duquesne

LORETTO — Cole Doyle threw four touchdown passes in the first half, St. Francis (Pa.) built a 30-point lead in the first half and rolled to a 51-14 victory over in-state rival Duquesne on Saturday. The victory was the eighth of the season for the Red Flash, the most...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Week ending Nov. 13, 2022

Claim to fame: With her team clinging to a one-goal lead, Gesinski was fouled at the top of the box and calmly sank the penalty kick to give Mt. Pleasant some breathing room on the way to a 2-0 victory over Bedford, the Lady Vikings’ first in the PIAA playoffs. Gesinski has a team-leading 33 goals this season. She scored seven times in Mt. Pleasant’s 12-0 win over West Mifflin in the WPIAL first round. She helped lead the team to its first WPIAL finals appearance. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals

Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals

Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hailey Longwell’s hat trick lifts Moon past Plum, sets up rematch with Mars

In rainy and chilly conditions at Peters Township, Moon put a damper on Plum’s attempt to unseat the undefeated Tigers in a PIAA Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinal Saturday afternoon. Moon, the WPIAL champion, broke a halftime tie on a trio of goals from senior midfielder Hailey Longwell and...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs

All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
BELLE VERNON, PA

