Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Related
Jakub Zboril Pots First Career NHL Goal To Put Bruins Ahead
Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal after 65 career games Saturday, and the fourth-year Bruins defenseman made it an impactful one. Boston was tied at one apiece against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid had done his part in keeping the game close, but the Black and Gold were unable to convert on a number of opportunities, until the third period came along.
Pregame Gaffe Forces Bruins To Switch Jerseys Prior To Puck Drop
The Boston Bruins were set to wear their sweet “Reverse Retro” uniforms for the second time Sunday, but the Vancouver Canucks didn’t make that possible. As the two teams took the ice for warm ups at TD Garden, fans and media members couldn’t help but notice a clash, or lack, of color. Boston broke out the “Pooh Bear” uniforms, while Vancouver wore their traditional away whites.
Jakub Zboril’s Reaction After Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win
The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of veteran Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with the third straight victory in the books.
Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Charlie McAvoy’s Workload
The Bruins could not have asked for a better result in Charlie McAvoy’s return game. Boston defeated the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Thursday. The defenseman potted the go-ahead goal in the second period while logging in 19:18 minutes of ice time. McVoy joined Brad Marchand on the list of...
Relive Charlie McAvoy Score Game-Winning Goal In Season Debut
Charlie McAvoy made an instant impact in his season debut. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back. McAvoy scored the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames with a wrister from the blue line, helping the Bruins earn a 3-1 victory.
Brad Marchand, Bruins Begin Weekend Back-To-Back Vs. Sabres
Brad Marchand may have started the season late but has been in midseason form since returning to the ice. The Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of a back-to-back Saturday night. Marchand has played six games so far this season, totaling four goals and four assists...
Keith Kinkaid Makes Big Saves In Team Debut, Bruins Beat Sabres
Keith Kinkaid made his Boston Bruins debut count. The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win, 3-1. Kinkaid did nothing but make huge saves for the Black and Gold, making 30 total stops in the winning effort. For more, check out...
Celtics Fans Shower Isaiah Thomas With Love On Twitter
Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas remains among the most beloved to ever take the TD Garden parquet floor, as was evident on Thursday night. During an annual charity bowling event hosted by current Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, Thomas made a surprise guest appearance, reuniting with his former teammate. Smart, who is currently the longest-tenured Celtics player, was ecstatic — as seen on video, courtesy of Celtics.com writer Taylor Snow — after catching Thomas’ attendance.
Zach Werenski will Miss the Remainder of the Season for the Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blue Jackets’ official website reports. Werenski suffered a torn labrum and separated shoulder during the game Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a massive blow to a Blue Jackets team that doesn’t have the depth of other NHL teams. Werenski is not only the top defenseman for the Blue Jackets but also one of the best players on the team.
Jake Oettinger Returned to the Net for the Dallas Stars on Friday
Jake Oettinger returned between the pipes for the Dallas Stars on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Oettinger has been out of the lineup since Oct. 29 due to a lower-body injury. His return didn’t go as planned, as Oettinger was lit up for five goals on only 18 shots by the San Jose Sharks. Oettinger will next get a chance to play Sunday afternoon when the Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Picks
Two teams entering this matchup on multiple game-winning streaks are set to collide tonight, with the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh Penguins (-172) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+142) Total: 6.5 (O-105, U-115) Pittsburgh and Montreal have both won two straight games, and one of these teams will make it...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Start Slow, Defeat Sabres 3-1
The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on the road on Saturday night. Keith Kinkaid was the star of the game, holding it down for Boston in net. The goalie made 30 saves in his first start with the Black and Gold. Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final...
Brad Marchand Scores Fifth Goal Of Season, Bruins Beat Canucks
Brad Marchand got on the board once again Sunday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks to complete the sweep of their back-to-back weekend slate of games. Marchand got in on the action when he scored the fourth tally of the game for Boston, a perfect snipe over the shoulder of Thatcher Demko for his fifth goal of the season.
NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Two Canadian clubs are set to battle tonight on Hockey Night in Canada, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver Canucks (+146) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-132, U+108) Neither of these teams are playing particularly great hockey entering this matchup, with the Canucks sitting...
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Stars Shine Bright In Win Over Nuggets
The Boston Celtics stayed on a roll, cruising to their fifth straight game Friday night by taking down the Denver Nuggets, 131-112, at TD Garden. Boston’s winning streak has propelled it to a 9-3 record, while the Nuggets fall to 8-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. With...
ESPN
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Czechs Checking the Box Through First 15 Games
The Boston Bruins have found quite a bit of success in the last decade with their Czech players, which has led to them having the most Czech players on a roster in the NHL this season. All six have been making headlines so far in the 2022-23 season, though not all are good.
Capitals' John Carlson Activated off IR Friday
The Washington Capitals activated John Carlson from injured reserve on Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson had been on IR with a lower-body injury. Carlson is considered one of the top defensemen in the NHL and has missed the past six games for the team. The Capitals are currently dealing with multiple injuries as both TJ Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are also out of the lineup. Backstrom is on long-term IR. Carlson was successful in his return Friday as the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. These two teams will meet again, this time in Tampa Bay, on Sunday.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Resilience’ Led Comeback Win Vs. Sabres
Winners of their last three, the Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, behind a gritty comeback effort on display at KeyBank Center on Saturday — notching their 13th win in the 2022-23 campaign’s first 15 contests. Prior to puck drop, the Bruins entered the night plus-14 in...
ESPN
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER -- — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0