ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Power preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

By Larry Spruill, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjJHJ_0j6qPn3X00

GEORGIA — Georgia Power is on standby as Nicole moves through the metro Atlanta.

It has crews spread throughout the state. The Georgia Department of Transportation is also on standby.

“We have crews, activated on standby ready to go,” GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said of the storm. Georgia Power and GDOT have been practicing the motto, “If you stay ready, when you don’t have to get ready.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Really, what we’re expecting to see is high winds as it moves up from the south and some significant rain. We’re not talking widespread flooding that we’ve seen in a lot of situations,” Dale said.

Dale said crews are stationed throughout the state of Georgia, ready to tackle any situation. One of those situations is possible flooding.

That’s why GDOT crews have been all over the state, cleaning out drains like this one. GDOT says as of now, the drains are clear and they want them to stay that way.

“It just takes that much to cover a drain, and create a really dangerous flooding situation, a localized flooding situation,” said Dale.

GDOT crews removed a sign on Interstate 285, ahead of the storm. They were concerned about the sign falling during high winds.

“As we get those big winds coming through the Metro area and into North Georgia, you just want to be weather aware,” said Dale.

Dale said some of that awareness can start with “at-home preparation.”

“Make sure you got your apps on your phone, make sure it’s charged, in case you lose power, which sometimes we do, when there are these high winds,” she said.

Alicia Brown with Georgia Power said the utility company also has crews out throughout the state, just in case of power outages.

“They will try to restore, if there are any service interruptions, they will try to restore, safely and as quickly as possible,” said Alicia Brown, Georgia Power spokeswoman.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Meanwhile, crews are hoping Nicole will be kind to Georgia.

“Hopefully the storm system is gentle with our state, again we know there’s going to be winds, we know there’s going to be rains, but we have our fingers crossed that we don’t see those tornadoes, that are likely in South Georgia,” Brown said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT1Pa_0j6qPn3X00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wgac.com

Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List

Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
thegeorgiasun.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Some I-75 lanes near the Battery will be closed both northbound and southbound overnight Sunday for installation of Akers Mill direct access to new express lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that GDOT contractors will close I-75 lanes overnight Sunday at Cumblerland Blvd. and Akers Mill Road in both northbound and southbound directions. These closures are for construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through November 19

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are the top 10 deadliest highways in the U.S.

ATLANTA — Three of the most dangerous highways in America run through Georgia, according to a new report. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Zebra car insurance company analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatal car crashes.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
203K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy