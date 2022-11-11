ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
Frontier Toyota sold

Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
Rise in homeless activity in Downtown Long Beach hurting businesses' bottom line

Employees at Modica's Deli in Downtown Long Beach have been serving hungry patrons for more than two decades. But owner Orsa Modica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that the rise in crime, homelessness, and illegal activity in the area are starting to severely impact business. Just recently, a half-naked man walked into her restaurant, frightening Modica, customers and staff. "He went behind my counter and that's where all of our sharp knives are. My chef had to go block that area just so we could protect the customers out here," Modica said. Joe Harding, who manages a nearby condominium complex, said the high dose...
LONG BEACH, CA
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets

Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 
SEAL BEACH, CA

