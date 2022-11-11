Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
signalscv.com
Frontier Toyota sold
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
The Garden Grove Police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred at the Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street intersection just before 12.45 a.m.
Meet Arcadia's first Asian American fire chief
Arcadia Fire Chief Chen Suen has served the Arcadia Fire Department for almost two decades.
tsl.news
Heavy rains sweep through Claremont, damaging Pomona, CMC facilities and residence halls
Heavy rain showered the Claremont Colleges this Tuesday, causing student displacement and damage to facilities, including residence halls. Los Angeles County had already experienced significant rainfall the previous day, and it continued through Election Day. “Southern California weather trends over various years have had major storms come through the area,...
Rise in homeless activity in Downtown Long Beach hurting businesses' bottom line
Employees at Modica's Deli in Downtown Long Beach have been serving hungry patrons for more than two decades. But owner Orsa Modica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that the rise in crime, homelessness, and illegal activity in the area are starting to severely impact business. Just recently, a half-naked man walked into her restaurant, frightening Modica, customers and staff. "He went behind my counter and that's where all of our sharp knives are. My chef had to go block that area just so we could protect the customers out here," Modica said. Joe Harding, who manages a nearby condominium complex, said the high dose...
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
daytrippen.com
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets
Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified
The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified. Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon ...
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
LAUSD addresses parents about rising absences due to respiratory illness
Los Angeles County Public Health officials say this is the earliest start to flu season the county has seen in five years.
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily
A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
This Week's Storms Brought Lots Of Water — But Much Of It Will Wind Up In The Ocean
L.A. still loses about 50% of stormwater runoff to the ocean.
