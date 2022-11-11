Employees at Modica's Deli in Downtown Long Beach have been serving hungry patrons for more than two decades. But owner Orsa Modica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that the rise in crime, homelessness, and illegal activity in the area are starting to severely impact business. Just recently, a half-naked man walked into her restaurant, frightening Modica, customers and staff. "He went behind my counter and that's where all of our sharp knives are. My chef had to go block that area just so we could protect the customers out here," Modica said. Joe Harding, who manages a nearby condominium complex, said the high dose...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO