Big game preview: Unaka vs Coalfield

Stoney Creek, TN — This weeks Big Game preview shines the spotlight on the Unaka Rangers hitting the road on Friday night to play Coalfield.

The Yellow Jackets are a stable in the playoffs, winning the District championship 12 times, but the Rangers who have been playing football since 1950 won their first playoff game last week…

These two teams have played 6 times and while the last time came in 2005 the Rangers who want to keep on making history know what to expect from Coalfield.

They’re a good team their d-line is fast and they have a lot of fast kids but we also have fast kids it’s going to be a good game.”

“We are not done yet we want to push through and continue to raise the bar this is great for our kids and community but we can’t be satisfied we have to make history and continue to make history there is a lot of good football in Carter Co. there are a lot of guys that have won state titles or played for state titles ands we want to take a seat at that table make sure we are mentioned in the same breathe as all of the great programs around here.”

