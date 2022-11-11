ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn breaks down House GOP leadership races on 939 the Eagle

Missouri House Republicans will have another supermajority when the 2023 legislative session begins in early January in Jefferson City. Republicans will control the chamber 111-52. Republicans caucused this week at the Capitol, electing State Rep. Mike Henderson (R-Bonne Terre) as House Speaker Pro Tem and Rep. Jon Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) as Majority Floor Leader. Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Faughn says the majority leader’s race was close and says there is significance to Representative Henderson’s election as Speaker Pro Tem. Henderson is a former school superintendent. Faughn says House Republicans are saying school reform proposals are fine as long as they make sense in “real life” and not on Facebook:
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man

OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
OWENSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly

RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

