Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz responds to Mizzou's loss at Tennessee, says he has 'no issues' with Vols running up score late
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers battled No. 5 Tennessee close for 2+ quarters on Saturday in Knoxville. Early in the third quarter, the Tigers scored to cut the Vols’ lead to 28-24. From that point on, though, the Vols scored 38 unanswered points, cruising to a massive 66-24 win over Mizzou.
Missouri’s Drinkwitz Asked If He Took Issue With Tennessee Piling on Late
The Tigers’ coach weighed in on the Volunteers’ high-powered offense following a 66–24 loss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz hammered on social media for awful end-of-half play calling and clock management
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are on Rocky Top on Saturday afternoon for a game against No. 5 Tennessee. When you’re playing a team as good as the Vols, you can’t afford to have any self-inflicted wounds. Well, avoiding those isn’t something this Mizzou team has done well in 2022.
krcgtv.com
Boonville defeats Moberly for District Championship
Moberly — The Boonville Pirates are District Champions after defeating Moberly 28-13.
SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores for the third week of the MSHSAA playoffs COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Scores from Week 12 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
lakeexpo.com
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
kwos.com
UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler
Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn breaks down House GOP leadership races on 939 the Eagle
Missouri House Republicans will have another supermajority when the 2023 legislative session begins in early January in Jefferson City. Republicans will control the chamber 111-52. Republicans caucused this week at the Capitol, electing State Rep. Mike Henderson (R-Bonne Terre) as House Speaker Pro Tem and Rep. Jon Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) as Majority Floor Leader. Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Faughn says the majority leader’s race was close and says there is significance to Representative Henderson’s election as Speaker Pro Tem. Henderson is a former school superintendent. Faughn says House Republicans are saying school reform proposals are fine as long as they make sense in “real life” and not on Facebook:
KOMU
Endangered silver alert issued for Gasconade County man
OWENSVILLE — The Owensville Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 79-year-old William Lembeck. The advisory was sent out after Lembeck checked himself out of Victorian Place of Owensville at 3:30 p.m. Friday and did not return to the facility, according to the police department. Lembeck was...
Three dogs die in Boone County house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
Columbia police ask for help finding missing man
The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to find a person last seen nearly a month ago. The post Columbia police ask for help finding missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Comments / 0