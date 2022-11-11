Read full article on original website
Comanche Nation Honors ‘Numu Pukutsi’ Veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the bravest in the military were honored at the 45th annual Veterans’ Day celebration and powwow held by the Comanche Indians Veterans Association. The event honored was on the Numu Pukutsi’s, a Comanche soldier who stands his ground and fights. The title...
Fort-Sill basic trainees spend time with Veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic Trainees got the opportunity to hang out with some men and women who were once in their shoes. Basic Trainees normally spend their days isolated from the world to focus on their training. But today some of them got to spend time with some Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
Williow Park resident starts library to spread her love of reading
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With hopes to provide more activities for her peers, one resident in the Willow Park nursing home started a library. 7news Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day with Willow Park resident Cynthia Gutzwiller, who told him more about why she chose to share her love of reading with her fellow residents.
SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
Macarthur and Ike cheer make state title run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are two state cheer titles up for grabs in Oklahoma, Competitive and Game Day. Game Day was introduced last year as a sanctioned event and this is Eisenhower’s fifth straight year to compete. Last year they didn’t make the top 6. Their captain says...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 12.
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
Freeze Warning issued for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region on November 11, 2022.
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
Anthony Kienlen released from jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
Woman charged with exploiting 97-year-old WWII vet
A woman with five prior convictions for theft was back in jail with three new charges, including taking a 97-year-old World War Two veteran's credit card and buying more than $1,000 worth of items.
Bartlesville digs out of early hole behind PJ Wallace, holds off Lawton in overtime, 36-30
By Glen Brockenbush LAWTON - Bartlesville looked out of its depth early in Friday night’s Class 6AII playoff opener at Lawton. And with fifth-place and sixth-place teams from 6A districts allowed in the playoffs for the first time in a non-COVID season, it appeared the 5 seed Bruins maybe didn’t ...
Pot lid leads to hallucinations, assault charges in Iowa Park
The mother and wife of a Wichita County man said he began seeing things in the reflective surface of a cooking pot lid before he barricaded them in a room and held a knife to them.
Illness Outbreak has Health Department seeking public help
Officials say they are still seeing illness in the area and continue to investigate the cause in Custer and Caddo areas.
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
Fentanyl dealers plead guilty in relation to overdose death of Oklahoma man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wichita Falls drug dealer and his ex-girlfriend who sold fentanyl to 27-year-old man who overdosed and died in June 2020 have plead guilty to drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Lionel DeSaun Henderson, 33, and his former...
