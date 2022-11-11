ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sill, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Honors ‘Numu Pukutsi’ Veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the bravest in the military were honored at the 45th annual Veterans’ Day celebration and powwow held by the Comanche Indians Veterans Association. The event honored was on the Numu Pukutsi’s, a Comanche soldier who stands his ground and fights. The title...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fort-Sill basic trainees spend time with Veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic Trainees got the opportunity to hang out with some men and women who were once in their shoes. Basic Trainees normally spend their days isolated from the world to focus on their training. But today some of them got to spend time with some Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday. Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Williow Park resident starts library to spread her love of reading

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With hopes to provide more activities for her peers, one resident in the Willow Park nursing home started a library. 7news Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day with Willow Park resident Cynthia Gutzwiller, who told him more about why she chose to share her love of reading with her fellow residents.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Macarthur and Ike cheer make state title run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are two state cheer titles up for grabs in Oklahoma, Competitive and Game Day. Game Day was introduced last year as a sanctioned event and this is Eisenhower’s fifth straight year to compete. Last year they didn’t make the top 6. Their captain says...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 12.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Anthony Kienlen released from jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
LAWTON, OK
foodpoisonjournal.com

Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested for human smuggling

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy