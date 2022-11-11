Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Driver arrested in Springfield after leading officers on 2-state chase
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A simple traffic violation turned into a chase that spanned two states after a driver didn’t stop for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to Smokey Barn News. THP told Smokey Barn News that they started the chase Saturday evening after a trooper saw a person...
Fish Fry benefit raises $71K for Dickson County captain fighting cancer
Members of the Middle Tennessee community came together on Saturday for a fundraiser supporting a member of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, who is currently battling brain cancer.
WKRN
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington. Cleanup efforts continued for several days following …. Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a...
Person charged with attempted murder after Smyrna shooting
One person was taken into custody and another was brought to the hospital following a Sunday shooting in Smyrna.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WSMV
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of another officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of River Road Pike around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. An officer on the scene confirmed to WSMV that it was an officer-involved shooting. WSMV has...
fox17.com
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
radio7media.com
THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation, resulting in the department’s second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels
The latest flu report from the CDC shows exactly what doctors have been bracing for: Southeastern and South-Central states, including Tennessee, are seeing the highest levels of flu activity nationwide.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
WSMV
Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
Lebanon SWAT Team Makes Arrests in Crack Investigation
On November 10, 2022, in the afternoon the Lebanon SWAT Team served a narcotics search warrant at 523 Castle Heights Avenue. The Lebanon Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit began working on an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine from the house. During the investigation, multiple narcotic...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
WSMV
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
WSMV
One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
WSMV
Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
clarksvillenow.com
Appleton’s Harley Davidson supports USO with 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson held its 22th annual Eagle Toy Run on Saturday, supporting USO Fort Campbell/Nashville. The ride started at Star Spangled Brewery on Progress Drive and wrapped up at Appleton’s on the 41A Bypass. “The event is a toy drive for the USO...
Comments / 2