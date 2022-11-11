ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of another officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of River Road Pike around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. An officer on the scene confirmed to WSMV that it was an officer-involved shooting. WSMV has...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Former alderman who made repeated racist comments loses bid for mayor

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Portland alderman who was exposed by WSMV4 Investigates for making racist comments lost his bid for mayor Tuesday night. Thomas Dillard’s bid for mayor also cost him his seat as an alderman. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed Dillard repeatedly made racist comments...
PORTLAND, TN
Rutherford Source

Lebanon SWAT Team Makes Arrests in Crack Investigation

On November 10, 2022, in the afternoon the Lebanon SWAT Team served a narcotics search warrant at 523 Castle Heights Avenue. The Lebanon Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit began working on an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine from the house. During the investigation, multiple narcotic...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy