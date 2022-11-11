Read full article on original website
Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'
Ashley Tisdale's last acting role was in the 2020 series Carol's Second Act Ashley Tisdale is returning to acting with an ultra-personal project. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum announced Thursday that she'll executive produce and star in the upcoming CBS comedy Brutally Honest, which is loosely inspired by her own family life. Tisdale, 37, shared via her Instagram Story that Brutally Honest will follow how a couple's life changes once they welcome kids — and she confirmed it came from her own experience with husband Christopher...
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'
Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect. After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood'
After announcing this week that she welcomed her first child, Rebel Wilson gave a glimpse at motherhood while she assembled some baby products for daughter Royce Lillian Rebel Wilson is putting in the work as a new mom. On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect alum, 42, shared clips of herself performing some motherhood duties, including the assembly some baby products for her daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate this week. "OK and 20 minutes later, tada!" she began in the first video before giving her 11.3 million Instagram...
Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction
Elizabeth Hurley and Matthew Perry starred in 2002's Serving Sara, which was shut down for more than two months due to the Friends actor's addiction struggle Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry on the 2002 movie Serving Sara was a "nightmare" due to his struggles with addiction. In the wake of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress, 57, reflected on her time spent with the 53-year-old actor, whose substance abuse problems shut down the film set for more than two months. "I...
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Reunite for a Steamy Christmas Movie: 'There's a Lot of Kissing!'
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening — whose Grey's characters April Kepner and Matthew Taylor were married and recently divorced — are costarring in a Christmas movie together: Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering this weekend on Lifetime, which Drew also wrote. But April and Matthew would blush if they could...
Tiffany Haddish Calls Out 'Haters' on Instagram Who 'Think They Know What They Are Talking About'
"I pray for all of y'all to be happy," Tiffany Haddish wrote on Instagram about people posting "negative" comments on her page Tiffany Haddish is responding to "haters" on social media. The actress, 42, shared a pair of Instagram posts Friday morning addressing commenters speaking negatively about her, though she didn't specify what was being said. "I pray for all of y'all to be happy🙏🏽 especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about," wrote Haddish in one caption. She added the...
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Turned Down Playing Mom's Carrie Role in a Reboot: 'Didn't Feel Necessary'
Schuyler Fisk said the opportunity to take on mom Sissy Spacek's role from 1976's Carrie "didn't feel like the right thing for so many reasons" Schuyler Fisk declined to play one of mom Sissy Spacek's most iconic roles in a followup movie. The singer/actress, who stars opposite Spacek in the new film Sam & Kate, revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she was once asked to portray Spacek's Oscar-nominated role from 1976's Carrie but turned it down. "They did approach me. I don't remember which incarnation it was — I just knew...
Joseph Baena Rarely Asks Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Acting Advice: 'Want to Figure It Out on My Own'
Joseph Baena's new movie Bully High is now streaming on Tubi Joseph Baena is all about putting in the work himself. Baena, 25, tells PEOPLE that while he does at times turn to his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for advice on his acting career, he remains more interested in making things happen for himself in Hollywood. "The main thing is just the work, putting in the work, putting in the reps," Baena says of advice Schwarzenegger, 75, has provided him about his acting career. "That's the No. 1 thing that...
Melissa Joan Hart Says Lena Dunham 'Rivalry' Does Not Exist: 'I'm Truly Confused'
Melissa Joan Hart said she’s never met Lena Dunham and is actually a fan of the Girls actress and writer Melissa Joan Hart is putting the rumor that she's feuding with Lena Dunham to rest. In an Instagram post shared Friday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, 46, denied that she has any bad blood with the Girls star, 36, saying that she has been asked by friends about the hearsay and was "truly confused." "We have no 'beef,' and as far as I remember we haven't even had...
Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter Is 'Doing So Amazing'
Wilson says over the past week she's learned how to change diapers and feed the baby Rebel Wilson is slowly getting the hang of parenting. The Australian actress and new mother, 42, updated her Instagram followers on how things are going with her newborn daughter Royce Lillian after she announced her birth via surrogate last week. "One week of motherhood is done," Wilson said in the nearly one-minute clip. "It's been a total life change." Wilson said she's been learning a lot of new things about motherhood over the past...
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About Noah Schnapp's Stranger Things Bowl Cut (and Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills)
The actress tried to diplomatically answer questions about her Stranger Things costars while hooked up to a lie detector machine for Vanity Fair Millie Bobby Brown has seen some scary things on Stranger Things, but nothing compares to having to be brutally honest about your costars on camera. While participating in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the Enola Holmes star, 18, had to admit that kissing scenes with Finn Wolfhard (who plays her onscreen boyfriend Mike Wheeler) can be a bit of a challenge. When asked...
90 Day: Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family
Sumit's family disowned him when he announced he'd married Jenny, who is 30 years older than him Sumit Singh wants to keep his family problems within his own family. Sumit entertained his wife Jenny Slatten's daughter, Christina, for the first time on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — though he wasn't thrilled about her opinions of his family. During Christina's visit, it came up naturally that Sumit's parents had disowned him for marrying Jenny, 63 — who is 30 years older. First Sumit, 33, revealed...
Kelsey Grammer Says His Relationships with His 7 Kids 'Has Never Been Better'
Kelsey Grammer told PEOPLE at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Gala that his kids are a "big part" of this chapter of his life Kelsey Grammer has gone through a journey as a father of seven. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Gala on Thursday evening, the Frasier alum opened up about how his kids are a "big part" of this chapter of his life. "I work on a lot of things. I like the idea of being sort of a magnet. Try this,...
