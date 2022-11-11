Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Alek Thomas
Despite great defense a promising season ends in a demotion to AAA and question marks.
MLB
Reds' Marte propels Glendale into AFL title game
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Few Arizona Fall League prospects are more highly regarded than Noelvi Marte, though that didn't translate into regular-season success on the developmental circuit. Yet he came through for the Glendale Desert Dogs when it mattered most. After batting just .211/.321/.310 with three extra-base hits in 21 games,...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Jason Delay: Removed from 40-man roster
Delay cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Delay played in 57 games for Pittsburgh last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster. It was the 27-year-old's first taste of the big leagues, and he had a .213/.265/.271 slash line with one home run, 11 RBI and 17 runs.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Rangers Prospects Fuel Surprise to AFL Title Game
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
ESPN
Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK -- Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball's minor league drug program. Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner's office said Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
Yardbarker
Could the Blue Jays walk back to Taijuan?
In order to move forward, the Blue Jays need to improve their rotation. Maybe they should took to their past for options. August 27, 2020. The Blue Jays acquired RHP Taijuan Walker in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. The Jays were taking their first steps away from the rebuild they had done just one year earlier (something that still impresses me to this day) and toward contending. They likely knew it wasn’t a championship season for them (and ultimately it wasn’t). Still it made sense to do what they could to secure a playoff spot (provided they didn’t “give up the farm” to do so), if for no other reason than giving their young core their first taste of MLB playoff baseball.
