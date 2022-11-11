In order to move forward, the Blue Jays need to improve their rotation. Maybe they should took to their past for options. August 27, 2020. The Blue Jays acquired RHP Taijuan Walker in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. The Jays were taking their first steps away from the rebuild they had done just one year earlier (something that still impresses me to this day) and toward contending. They likely knew it wasn’t a championship season for them (and ultimately it wasn’t). Still it made sense to do what they could to secure a playoff spot (provided they didn’t “give up the farm” to do so), if for no other reason than giving their young core their first taste of MLB playoff baseball.

