Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Legacy Harley-Davidson hosts charity chili cook-off in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin HOG Chapter held a chili-cook off today at legacy Harley-Davidson. The proceeds from this event will go to soldier suicide prevention. And coming off of Veteran’s Day this cause meant a lot to the chapter. “This is a really big event for...
Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility. The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland. “So before the renovation, Senior Life was...
Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?
This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
The Cowboys On Tour trailer will make its way to Midland Nov. 12
MIDLAND, Texas — United Supermarkets will be hosting The Cowboys On Tour trailer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The trailer will be in the United Supermarkets parking lot, 3317 N. Midland Drive. The trailer provides a unique experience for die-hard fans with displays of uniforms,...
'It's a small token of appreciation for the sacrifice that they make'
MIDLAND, Texas — The Red Plate Diner in Midland is offering a deal for veterans on veterans day. The diner will serve veterans free biscuits and gravy during breakfast hours, and two free scoops of ice cream on a waffle cone after that until they close at 4 P.M.
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event at Odessa Jackalopes game
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event during the Odessa Jackalopes game on November 11. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum and the adoption fees are $27 cash only. For more information, people...
US Air Force vet still strives to serve community
ODESSA, Texas — Chief Master Sergeant Hank Herrick has lived a life of servant leadership, including 30 years active duty with the United States Air Force from 1983 to 2013. “One of the core values for the air force, three core values, is service before self," Herrick said. "You hear a lot of talk about servant leadership, well we lived it in the military.”
Midland Health holds Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health held their Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at Midland Memorial Hospital. The Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others. "In Nursing, you always to do better and so just knowing that what...
koxe.com
Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland
The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
Midland College Military Resource Center provides services for veteran students
MIDLAND, Texas — For 26 years, Jesus Ortega served all over in the U.S. Navy. "Been around the world twice in my lifetime," said Ortega. "I’ve stepped foot on just about every country and continent, I'm very grateful for that." However, now retired as a veteran, he has...
Basin Bites: Delicias has been serving up authentic Mexican for 30 years
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s a ton of Mexican restaurants around the area but Delicias has been serving up it’s authentic cuisine for more than 30 years. “Everything is homemade and fresh,” said general manager Rodrigo Chavez. Chavez’s mother is from Chihuahua, Mexico and opened up Delicias with the hopes of sharing the dishes she […]
Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you
A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
Two dead after crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were killed in a car crash in Midland on November 13. According to a press release from the city, around 3:00 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St. Officers on scene determined that a...
Lawyer, school comment on Midland Christian arrests
MIDLAND, Texas — Dana Ellis, Jared Lee and Matthew Counts were arrested and indicted at the Midland County Courthouse Thursday after a grand jury found them guilty for failure to report and attempt to conceal child abuse. Matthew Counts' lawyer, Jeff Parras, said this is about an incident that...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
Paving work to begin on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. on November 8
MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on November 8, the City of Midland will begin their paving work project on North Garfield Street between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. This project will be completed in multiple phases and will likely last until November 12. For more information, people can visit the...
Local family rescues kitten from inside of car
MIDLAND, Texas — A small kitten was rescued from the inside of a car after it crawled into the car's framework. Nicoma, as she is now called, was initially found by the family's grandmother in a Target parking lot. "I think, she first found the cat at Target," said...
Midland Downtown Farmers Market switches to winter schedule
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market has announced it will be switching to its winter schedule for the next five months. A winter schedule means markets will run from 9 a.m. to noon instead of starting at 8 a.m. Markets will also run every other weekend instead...
City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. However, the city says a fiber line was cut. It could be as early as Thursday before the...
Midland to hold community forum to discuss Hogan Park
Hogan Park renovations are expected to cost $55 million, with $10 million of that coming from the City of Midland. "Hogan Park has been a staple in the community for years, and I believe everyone should be involved," said John Norman, Midland City Councilman for District 2. There have been...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0