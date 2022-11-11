ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

US Air Force vet still strives to serve community

ODESSA, Texas — Chief Master Sergeant Hank Herrick has lived a life of servant leadership, including 30 years active duty with the United States Air Force from 1983 to 2013. “One of the core values for the air force, three core values, is service before self," Herrick said. "You hear a lot of talk about servant leadership, well we lived it in the military.”
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Health holds Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health held their Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at Midland Memorial Hospital. The Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others. "In Nursing, you always to do better and so just knowing that what...
MIDLAND, TX
koxe.com

Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland

The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
BROWNWOOD, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you

A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Two dead after crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were killed in a car crash in Midland on November 13. According to a press release from the city, around 3:00 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St. Officers on scene determined that a...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Lawyer, school comment on Midland Christian arrests

MIDLAND, Texas — Dana Ellis, Jared Lee and Matthew Counts were arrested and indicted at the Midland County Courthouse Thursday after a grand jury found them guilty for failure to report and attempt to conceal child abuse. Matthew Counts' lawyer, Jeff Parras, said this is about an incident that...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local family rescues kitten from inside of car

MIDLAND, Texas — A small kitten was rescued from the inside of a car after it crawled into the car's framework. Nicoma, as she is now called, was initially found by the family's grandmother in a Target parking lot. "I think, she first found the cat at Target," said...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. However, the city says a fiber line was cut. It could be as early as Thursday before the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland to hold community forum to discuss Hogan Park

Hogan Park renovations are expected to cost $55 million, with $10 million of that coming from the City of Midland. "Hogan Park has been a staple in the community for years, and I believe everyone should be involved," said John Norman, Midland City Councilman for District 2. There have been...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy