KSNB Local4
Battle Creek football upset by Cedar Catholic in Class C2 Semifinal
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Battle Creek hosted 12-seed Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class C2 Semifinal Friday. It was a defensive matchup, as Trojans pulled off the upset over the Braves 6-0. See embedded video for highlights.
norfolkneradio.com
NSAA honors Norfolk's Jeffrey
The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 NSAA Distinguished Service and Outstanding Service Awards for extraordinary contributions, dedication, and service to the NSAA, NSAA activities, and NSAA member schools. They include Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau who has played key roles in...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
norfolkneradio.com
Benjamin Avenue opening, 1st. Street closing next week
Road work continues to happen around Norfolk, and next week won’t be any different. City Engineer Steve Rames says roadwork on Benjamin Avenue from 1st. Street over to Riverside is moving along really well and that most of the traffic control will be starting to come down. "Sometime next...
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
News Channel Nebraska
Race for City Council Ward 4 remains tight, recount likely
The race for Norfolk's Ward 4 seat has been tight and is separated by just two votes as of Thursday. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy says despite the nerves of the waiting game, going against a candidate just as determined as him makes the process exciting. "Well, me and Zach have been...
