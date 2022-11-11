ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say

Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week. Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday. The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Dozens of people protest outside Maricopa County elections center; sheriff highlights security

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There was no repeat of the rowdy 2020 protests at the Maricopa County Election Command Center and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said his deputies made sure of that on Saturday. About 50 people showed up around noon outside the fence at the elections building near Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, which is north of Buckeye Road. Some of the protesters wore ballistic vests and carried guns. Others had American flags and held up signs that said, “Kari Lake Won,” “Count The Votes,” and “Hobbs is a Cheat.” “I realized that election integrity is the most important thing to this state, to our nation, and to the world,” one protester said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County

Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60

MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ

