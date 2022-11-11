Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
AZFamily
Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirmed on Friday afternoon no powder was found inside two additional suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office several days ago. However, the Lake campaign said the first letter that contained “white powder” was thrown in the trash and taken by an office cleaning crew.
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County. Updated: 7...
ABC 15 News
Police say "no substance" found in suspicious envelope at Kari Lake's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say there was no substance found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters last week. Kari Lake's campaign said an envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was opened at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix Saturday. The Phoenix Fire Department said they were called...
AZFamily
Maricopa Officials shoot down rumors about ballot counting process
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 7...
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
'It's utterly horrific': Neighbors react to dead fetus found near homeless encampment in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police are searching for information on a fetus that was found dead in an area known as "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported that there was a child in the roadway near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, a police spokesperson said.
AZFamily
Dozens of people protest outside Maricopa County elections center; sheriff highlights security
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There was no repeat of the rowdy 2020 protests at the Maricopa County Election Command Center and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said his deputies made sure of that on Saturday. About 50 people showed up around noon outside the fence at the elections building near Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, which is north of Buckeye Road. Some of the protesters wore ballistic vests and carried guns. Others had American flags and held up signs that said, “Kari Lake Won,” “Count The Votes,” and “Hobbs is a Cheat.” “I realized that election integrity is the most important thing to this state, to our nation, and to the world,” one protester said.
AZFamily
Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor...
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
12news.com
Heartwarming moment for officer injured on duty
Officer Moldovan was in attendance at the Phoenix Fire Academy graduation to pin his brother. Moldovan was shot several times on the line of duty last year.
Rideshare passenger dies after crash with DPS trooper near Guadalupe
PHOENIX — The passenger in a rideshare car is dead after a crash with a DPS trooper on I-10 just after midnight on Sunday morning. Captain Alan Haywood with the Department of Public Safety said that authorities responded to reports of a car fire near I-10 and Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe.
AZFamily
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting
Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race. Hobbs' lead over Republican Kari Lake now stands at 26,011 votes, with an estimated 92% of votes have been counted. How the ballots...
AZFamily
Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
AZFamily
Longtime Maricopa County recorder weighs in on the election process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is the second largest voting jurisdiction in the country. If anyone knows what it’s like to go through this election process, it’s former county recorder Helen Purcell. Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a...
AZFamily
Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
Comments / 12