ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Election recap with Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen

By Scott Doane
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6HzU_0j6qMSnB00

DENVER (KDVR) — Election Day did not go as planned for Colorado Republicans.

On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, newly elected state Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, talks about the future for Republicans at the state Capitol.

Republicans thought they could take over the Senate by winning a handful of competitive races. But Democrats will likely win all of them, giving them an even bigger majority next session.

Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch race could go to recount in Colorado

Lundeen talked about some reasons why Republicans didn’t see the results they were hoping for.

“One of the early themes that’s coming through is there some significant stay-at-home. A lot of people just chose not to vote,” Lundeen said. “The numbers are not pinned down just yet, but it looks like at least 600,000 anticipated voting Coloradans chose not to vote. And that makes a difference in what we got for a result in this election.”

Watch the full interview with state Sen. Paul Lundeen about the future of the GOP in Colorado on Colorado Point of View this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest

We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters

As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek

Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
berthoudsurveyor.com

Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
GREELEY, CO
9News

What is ballot curing, and how does it work?

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Not everyone remembers to sign their ballot envelope. And first-time mail-ballot voters sometimes forget to include a copy of identification. In those instances, those ballots are not counted, but they're not rejected either. It is those ballots that can cause vote totals to change following...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lies lost in Colorado elections

With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy