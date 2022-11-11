Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran now works at same place that helped him back on his feet
Penfield, N.Y. (WROC) — When is a house more than a house? There’s a house tucked away inside a Penfield neighborhood that became more than a house to Marlando Daley the moment he stepped inside. “This was the only place where I could find peace,” Daley said. Peace he couldn’t find after he left the […]
westsidenewsny.com
People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey
In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Dog and her puppies rescued from underground den
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff with North Paw Rescue and Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions worked four days straight trying to rescue a mother dog and her puppies from a deep, underground den in Rochester. Rescuers were able to entice the dogs to exit the hole; all but one at first. Marybeth McCarthy is the president […]
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Bubsy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
UR Medicine and Wilmot Cancer Institute providing lung cancer screenings for awareness month
URMC says these groups of people are the ones who may have cancerous tumors that are smaller, localized, and more likely to be treated successfully. They also say that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
WHEC TV-10
Update: Driver came forward and pedestrian was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance in this matter. Ultimately, the driver came forward and was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and moving from the lane unsafely. The pedestrian was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
13 WHAM
Cold air is sticking around
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
13 WHAM
Assessments find more than 40% of RCSD K-8 students 3+ levels behind in reading, math
Rochester, N.Y. — Fall student assessment data shows a negative trend among Rochester City School District students in nearly every grade level K-8. Of the more than 12,000 students who took the iReady assessments, 41 percent are three or more grade levels behind in reading, while 42 percent are three or more grade levels behind in math.
13 WHAM
Cold air returns to WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A chilly northwest flow of air made a return to WNY today. The high temperature didn't escape the 30s for many areas. Also, for the first time this season, most communities near Rochester recorded their first snowflakes of the season today. You may be wondering if...
House of Mercy sued for August machete attack
According to the lawsuit, on August 6, the resident attacked another resident Cameron Schuler with a machete, severely injuring his face, hand, and arm.
WHEC TV-10
Victor cat shelter gets $200,000 in funding, Rochester Animal Services reduces adoption fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local animal shelter is getting $200,000 for renovations and improvements. Pet Pride of New York in Victor was chosen by the empire state as a recipient of the Companion Animal Capital Fund. It’s a no-kill cat shelter. The money will be used to add a...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
Adam Interviews actress Adele Fico
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Adele Fico’s mission is to preserve things that are beautiful. That means to her, among other things, theater, music and comedy. Fico has been living out her mission for decades, gracing a number of stages in Rochester. She’s known by many for her role in the local female comedy troupe EstrofFest, […]
13 WHAM
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
13 WHAM
Students help rake yards of local veterans
Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
Monroe County’s number of flu cases more than double to over 500
According to the data, Monroe County has 536 confirmed cases of Influenza.
