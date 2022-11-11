ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey

In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Dog and her puppies rescued from underground den

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff with North Paw Rescue and Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions worked four days straight trying to rescue a mother dog and her puppies from a deep, underground den in Rochester. Rescuers were able to entice the dogs to exit the hole; all but one at first. Marybeth McCarthy is the president […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Bubsy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Bubsy is a 5-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Do you love those large-cheeked and muscular felines? If so, do we have a cat for you! Bubsy is a brawny guy with cheeks that go on forever. His hobbies include eating (and boy can this guy eat. He loves wet cat food), talking (he’s generally asking for more food), cheek rubs, and sometimes cuddling with his people.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cold air is sticking around

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Cold air returns to WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A chilly northwest flow of air made a return to WNY today. The high temperature didn't escape the 30s for many areas. Also, for the first time this season, most communities near Rochester recorded their first snowflakes of the season today. You may be wondering if...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews actress Adele Fico

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Adele Fico’s mission is to preserve things that are beautiful. That means to her, among other things, theater, music and comedy. Fico has been living out her mission for decades, gracing a number of stages in Rochester. She’s known by many for her role in the local female comedy troupe EstrofFest, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex

Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Students help rake yards of local veterans

Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY

