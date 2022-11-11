In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO