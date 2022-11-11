Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Illegal immigrant named in July 4 Virginia mass shooting plot sentenced for re-entering US illegally
An illegal immigrant named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia was sentenced to 5.5 months in prison for re-entering the country illegally.
LeBron James' Father: Who Is Anthony McClelland?
A look into Anthony McClelland, who is LeBron James' biological father.
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Jaylen Brown attacks Nike after co-founder announces it’ll likely cut ties with Kyrie Irving
When Nike co-founder Phil Knight revealed that the company would likely end its relationship with Nets guard Kyrie Irving, a former Celtics teammate of his appeared to come to his defense. Jaylen Brown criticized Nike on Twitter not long after Knight made the statement. “Since when did Nike care about...
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
LeBron James Urged to 'Retire' Amid Backlash for Supporting Kyrie Irving
LeBron James has given his support to Kyrie Irving and said his suspension was "excessive," which has led to many to call for the L.A. Lakers star to retire
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob: ‘She goosed me!’
Kevin Costner leads the cast of the hit series “Yellowstone,” which launched creator-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Western expansion saga on cable’s Paramount Network.
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Father of missing Maryland kids 'cautiously optimistic' mom Catherine Hoggle will be competent to stand trial
The mother of two Maryland children who have been missing since 2014 could have her murder charges dropped if she is found not competent to stand trial by Dec. 1.
Missing California teen Trinity Backus left home without shoes, hasn't been heard from since, family says
California authorities believe missing 16-year-old Trinity Backus left her Nevada City home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday wearing pajamas and a maroon robe.
Pelosi says she doesn't believe Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to be House speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., cast doubt Sunday on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of being elected speaker if Republicans re-take the majority. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Pelosi was asked by anchor Dana Bash whether McCarthy, R-Calif., "has what it takes to be speaker of the House."
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
