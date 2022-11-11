ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OurSentinel

Slideshow | Spartan football season ends in playoffs

Coy Taylor (right) and Aidan Moberg (left) share a solemn hug after their St. Joseph-Ogden football team were eliminated from the 2022 IHSA playoffs by Olympia on Saturday, November 5. After winning the last three contests during the regular season and their first round playoff game against Robinson, SJO finished the season with a 7-4 record.
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Woodburn Independent

Colton stifles Gold Beach 12-0 in 2A football quarterfinals

Vikings advance to first semifinal in nearly 40 years behind second straight playoff shutout.Defense reigned supreme in a contest between two of the top-scoring 2A teams in the state on Saturday. Hosting the Gold Beach Panthers at Viking Stadium, the Colton football team put on a defensive clinic to win 12-0, holding their second straight playoff opponent scoreless while advancing to the program's first state semifinal appearance since 1984. "I think we're all in awe right now," Colton head coach Jason Stewart said. "They believe, and we're just coaching them hard, and that's it." No. 3 Colton (10-1) and...
COLTON, OR
Wausau Daily Herald

'A fairytale ending': Newman Catholic shuts out Belmont to win second consecutive state football championship

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Whoever coined the phrase “defense wins championships” must have had the Newman Catholic Fighting Cardinals in mind. Newman forced five turnovers and limited Belmont to 13 total yards as the Cardinals rolled to a 54-0 win over the Braves to win the WIAA 8-player state football championship at a snowy South Wood County Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy