Slideshow | Spartan football season ends in playoffs
Coy Taylor (right) and Aidan Moberg (left) share a solemn hug after their St. Joseph-Ogden football team were eliminated from the 2022 IHSA playoffs by Olympia on Saturday, November 5. After winning the last three contests during the regular season and their first round playoff game against Robinson, SJO finished the season with a 7-4 record.
Former Wisconsin Badger Brett Moss dies at 50
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Brett Moss, who led the team to a Big Ten title in 1994, died on Sunday. He was 50 years old.
Colton stifles Gold Beach 12-0 in 2A football quarterfinals
Vikings advance to first semifinal in nearly 40 years behind second straight playoff shutout.Defense reigned supreme in a contest between two of the top-scoring 2A teams in the state on Saturday. Hosting the Gold Beach Panthers at Viking Stadium, the Colton football team put on a defensive clinic to win 12-0, holding their second straight playoff opponent scoreless while advancing to the program's first state semifinal appearance since 1984. "I think we're all in awe right now," Colton head coach Jason Stewart said. "They believe, and we're just coaching them hard, and that's it." No. 3 Colton (10-1) and...
'A fairytale ending': Newman Catholic shuts out Belmont to win second consecutive state football championship
WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Whoever coined the phrase “defense wins championships” must have had the Newman Catholic Fighting Cardinals in mind. Newman forced five turnovers and limited Belmont to 13 total yards as the Cardinals rolled to a 54-0 win over the Braves to win the WIAA 8-player state football championship at a snowy South Wood County Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Girls soccer: Irvington caps historic run with state title in overtime win over Haverling
CORTLAND - The weather outside was frightful, but the title is so delightful. On a snowy, cold and windy Sunday, Irvington topped off its historic season with the Class B state championship, defeating Section 5's Haverling in a dramatic 2-1 overtime battle. Senior Kyli Parsons charged in and sent in...
St. Henry's ready for some varsity football in 2026. Here's what we know so far
Saint Henry District High School announced that football will be added to the school's roster of varsity sports starting in 2026. In a video originally posted on Twitter, SHDHS head volleyball coach Maureen Kaiser, head basketball coach Dave Faust and principal Grant Brannen made the announcement official. "I'm excited to...
