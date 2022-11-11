ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Barnes headed to victory in race for treasurer

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YKL4_0j6qL28Z00

David Barnes was the only candidate with his name on the ballot in the race for Curry County treasurer, but Douglas Baker made a late write-in attempt to take the seat.

After early voting, Barnes has received 92.62% of the vote, with just over 7% for write-in candidates.

Brookings mayor candidates: Candice Michel, Anthony Bond, Ron Hedenskog

In Brookings, many residents were keeping their eye on the mayoral race. Early results showed Mayor incumbent Ron Hedenskog leading the three-person contest with 48 percent of the votes. Candice Michel came in second to Hedenskog with 27 percent of the votes – holding a small lead over Anthony Bond, who received 24 percent of the initial votes counted.

Hedenskog appears headed to victory after he was appointed to the mayor’s seat in 2021.

Brookings city council position 4 appeared to be the closest race with Michelle Morosky holding a 54 percent edge over Teresa Lawson’s 46 percent votes in the first count of ballots released.

In Brookings Council position 3, Andy Martin held a 62 percent edge over Diana Cooper’s 38 percent.

Curry County, OR
