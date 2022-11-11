Alcorn holds early lead in commissioners race

Brookings City Councilman Brad Alcorn appears to be heading to a surprisingly easy victory in the race for Curry County commissioner.

Alcorn is facing Beth Barker-Hidalgo in the race to replace outgoing Commissioner Chris Paasch for the seat on the three-person board of commissioners.

The initial vote count at 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 8 showed Alcorn leading the race with 6,269 votes ahead of Barker-Hidalgo who had 3,651 votes. That gave Alcorn about 63 percent of the ballots counted and Barker-Hidalgo held the remaining 37 percent of votes.

The general election is the second time Alcorn and Barker-Hidalgo faced off this year as the two also competed in a three-person primary in May. In that vote, Barker-Hidalgo won easily, but Alcorn kept it close enough to force the runoff that was held Tuesday.

In the race, Alcorn touted his law enforcement experience as well as his experience serving on the Brookings City Council.

Barker-Hidalgo said her experience in the nonprofit sector would help the county gain grant funding. She also said she would be a moderate voice on the board of commissioners, which has been plagued with heated debates over the last few years.

Despite the race being unaffiliated, the two candidates also discussed their party affiliations, with Alcorn a Republican and Barker-Hidalgo a Democrat.

In Curry County there are 19,157 eligible voters, and 10,499 (54.8%) of ballots had been received, as of Nov. 8, according to the Oregon Secretary of State