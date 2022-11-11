St. Louis Black Repertory hosting annual gala this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Black Repertory (The Black Rep), a performing arts theater, is hosting its 46th annual gala on Saturday.

The Black Rep provides opportunity and support for Black students and professionals in theater.

Five recipients will be acknowledged for their accomplishments at the event, which will have a live performance from the Morehouse College Glee Club. The gala is from 7p.m. – 11 p.m. at the 560 Trinity Ave., in University City, Missouri.

To find more information about The Black Rep, click here . You can purchase tickets for the gala, here . All the proceeds from the event will go towards The Black Rep’s Community and Education programs.

