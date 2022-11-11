ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

City of Omaha seeks input on pedestrian and cyclist options

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
The City of Omaha has unveiled the early stages of its new mobility plan. Residents were encouraged to provide input on improvements they'd like to see to make Omaha better for walking and biking.

The city hosted one of two open houses to show off the new Connect Omaha Active Mobility master plan on Thursday.

The city's already engaged some community organizations focused on mobility and is now turning to the public.

"We are mapping out where people have identified priority areas and a lot of it is also comment-based. We will take those comments and summarize them to help us make recommendations to be included in the plan," said Kevin Carder.

The city planning director said they hope to have a full proposal ready next year.

You don't have to go in person, you can participate online .

