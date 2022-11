Cloud cover slowly begins to move in through the night. This should prevent our temperatures from plummeting like they did last night, holding us in the 20s. The clouds remain around on Monday as temperatures rise into the mid-30s. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible through the day, expect any accumulations to be little but a snow shower could reduce visibilities while driving.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO