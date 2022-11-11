ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues fans wallow, St. Louis City SC fans rejoice

By Kayla Shepperd, Jordan Williams
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Blues’ eight-game losing streak is not going over well with fans.

“We’re not getting back on defense,” said Mike Dillier. “We’re not forechecking, and the defense isn’t picking up where it should be.”

They have lost eight in a row after starting the season 3-0 and have given up 32 goals during the losing streak. Luckily for Blues fans, Friday night’s historic expansion draft for the new soccer team, St. Louis City Soccer Club (City SC), will take some spotlight away from the Blues’ rough start.

Top Story: Light snow possible south of St. Louis amid windy weekend

“It’s cool to have a soccer team in a soccer town,” said Matthew Schwedtmann.

St. Louis City SC will get to pick five players from the 23 Major League Soccer (MLS) team rosters Friday at 6 p.m.

Dillier, a fan of England’s Premier League, is ready to welcome City SC with open arms.

“It’s going to be nice to have a soccer team to root for instead of a team that’s 6,000 miles away,” Dillier said.

Fans will still have to wait a few months before the team kicks off the MLS season. For now, most of the attention will be on the Blues, and fans are comparing this year’s rough start to a recent season.

“2019,” Schwedtmann said. “I mean, before Christmas, we had the worst record in the league. We won the Stanley Cup. Never count ’em out.”

You can watch City SC’s expansion draft live on its YouTube page .

